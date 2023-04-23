Over 5,500 cases, 23 related deaths in 7 days: Maharashtra Covid rise in numbers

Maharashtra recorded a steady rise in the fresh covid number of infections in the week but marginally declined towards the end of the week. On Thursday (April 20), the state logged most number of cases, 111,3, while on Monday (April 17) it reported 505 new Covid cases.

Maharashtra is witnessing a spike in number of fresh Covid-19 cases.(File/ HT_PRINT)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As of Saturday, the state's Covid-19 tally rose to 81,61,349 and the death toll to 1,48,502, as per a health department bulletin. The recovery rate in the state stands at 98.10%.

According to the Saturday's state health bulletin, a total of 84 Covid-19 related deaths have been recorded in Maharashtra since January 1. While 72.62% of these deaths have occurred in individuals above 60 years of age, 81% of the deceased had comorbidities and 12% did not have any comorbidity

Read here: Delhi recorded over 7,000 Covid cases this week but what about positivity rate?

Here's a table summarising Maharashtra's Covid data this week:

DAY NEW COVID CASES DEATHS MONDAY 505 - TUESDAY 949 6 WEDNESDAY 1,100 5 THURSDAY 1,113 3 FRIDAY 993 5 SATURDAY 850 4

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The number of deaths remained more or less the same throughout the week. At present, the dominant variant of Covid is Omicron XBB.1.16. A total of 681 cases were found to be infected with this variant in the state so far. There were five deaths reported among the cases of this variant till now.

In the midst of an increase in Covid-19 cases recorded in the state, experts on the newly formed state Covid-19 Task Group have advised that patients with Covid-19 be treated in hospitals using tablets Metformin and Paxlovid.

The Centre on Friday wrote to eight states, including Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Maharashtra, to maintain a strict watch and take pre-emptive action in any area of concern to control any emerging spread of the virus.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Read here: Weekly Covid wrap: Cases, positivity rate and Centre's advisory

Th Union health secretary while writing to the eight states has stressed that the pandemic was far from over and that curtailing the speed of the infection was important.