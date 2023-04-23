Home / Cities / Delhi News / Delhi recorded over 7,000 Covid cases this week but what about positivity rate?

Delhi recorded over 7,000 Covid cases this week but what about positivity rate?

ByYagya Sharma
Apr 23, 2023 08:25 PM IST

Delhi recorded more than 7,000 fresh Covid cases this week while the positivity rate dipped.

The national capital this week recorded a steady rise in the number of fresh Covid cases while the positivity rate dipped progressively as compared to Monday, when it was the highest in over 15 months. Saturday (April 22) saw nearly 500 more fresh infections than Monday (April 17).

Delhi logged more than 7,000 fresh covid cases this week. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
Here's a table summarising Delhi's Covid data this week:

DayNew Covid casesFatalitiesPositivity rate
Monday1017432.25%
Tuesday 1537-26.54%
Wednesday1767628.63%
Thursday 1603326.75%
Friday ---
Saturday1515626.46%

The number of deaths remained more or less the same throughout the week. The health department did not release the data on Friday and the number of fatalities on Tuesday is not available.

From 932 cases on March 30 to 4,976 on April 17, active coronavirus cases in Delhi had registered a jump of more than 430% in nearly three weeks. Delhi reported more than 13,200 cases of Covid-19 in the first half of this month.

The Centre on Friday asked eight states, including Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Maharashtra, to maintain a strict watch and take pre-emptive action in any area of concern to control any emerging spread of infection.

Underlining that Covid is still not over, Rajesh Bhushan, secretary, union health and family welfare ministry, in a letter to UP, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Kerala, Karnataka, Haryana and Delhi, urged them to remain cautious against laxity at any level that may nullify the gains made in pandemic management so far.

(With agency inputs)

Topics
karnataka centre haryana infection kerala letter maharashtra monday rajasthan rajesh bhushan saturday states tamil nadu up + 12 more
