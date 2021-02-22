Over 57k vaccinated on Monday, majority given Covishield: All you need to know about Covid situation in Maharashtra  

As many as 57,367 people were administered the coronavirus vaccines in Maharashtra on Monday, taking the total tally of inoculations to 9,83,830, according to an official statement issued by the state government.

While 36,182 people got their first dose, 21,185 were administered the second dose of the vaccines, the statement added. Among those who got the first dose, 10,947 were healthcare workers and 25,235 were frontline staff.

A majority of the beneficiaries were given shots of the Covishield vaccine, the statement said. "As many as 55,860 people were administered Covishield vaccine, while 1,507 were given Covaxin," it said.

Here is all you need to know about the Covid situation in Maharashtra:

1. Maharashtra has seen an unprecedented rise in coronavirus infection cases in the past week. With 5,210 fresh cases on Monday, which was lower than Sunday's 6,971, the state's total tally reached 21,06,094.

2. While the state recorded 18 deaths due to Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, its total death toll has mounted to 51,806. Mumbai, one of the infection hotspots in Maharashtra, recorded 761 fresh cases, taking the total tally to 319,889. No deaths were reported in the city on Monday and its death toll remained at 11,446.

3. Addressing the grim situation in the state, chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday had warned the people that if they do not follow Covid-19 appropriate behaviour, the state government could impose another lockdown.

4. The Centre on Monday identified the state as reporting a higher weekly positivity rate than the national average and said that it needs to exercise special caution. Maharashtra's Amravati, Nagpur, Nashik, Akola and Yavatmal were among some areas identified by the Union health ministry as "areas of concern".

5. One of the state's worst-affected districts Amravati was put under a week-long lockdown from 8pm on Monday. The lockdown will be in force till 8am on March 1.