Number of Covid-19 cases dip in Mumbai, zero death recorded; Maharashtra tally down too
- In a major relief, Mumbai did not register any fatality due to Covid-19 today, the health department update showed.
Mumbai on Monday recorded a marginal dip in the number of cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19). According to the state health department, the city recorded 761 new cases of the infection, down from 921 on Sunday. This pushed the number of cases in India's financial capital to 3,19,889.
And in a major relief, Mumbai did not register any fatality due to Covid-19 today, the health department update showed.
Maharashtra too recorded a lower caseload on Monday - 5,210 - instead of 6,971 on Sunday. With this, the total number of cases in the state reached 21,06,094.
The state recorded 18 deaths due to Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, which pushed the death toll to 51,806. The state is among the top contributors to the coronavirus caseload of the country.
The Centre had recently sent a letter to Maharashtra and other states with high Covid-19 caseload asking them to intensify the efforts to combat the disease. Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, addressing the state virtually on Sunday, had warned the people that if they do not follow Covid-19 appropriate behaviour, the state government could impose a lockdown.
He had also announced a number of curbs to check the spread of the disease in the state.
Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope, who has tested positive for Covid-19, wrote a letter urging people of the state to follow Covid-19 restrictions as another lockdown would be “unaffordable”.
Amravati, one of the worst-affected districts in Maharashtra, has already been placed under a week-long lockdown from 8 pm today. Amravati’s guardian minister Yashomati Thakur said the lockdown will be in force till 8 am on March 1.
“During the lockdown, all shops, except those dealing in essential commodities, will remain shut along with the government and private educational institutions, private coaching classes, training schools. People can buy items of daily need from 9 am to 5 pm," the minister had said on Sunday.
