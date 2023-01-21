Own a house in Goregaon for 35L

Mumbai: Market rates for flats in Goregaon, in the western suburbs, range between ₹19,000 to ₹21,000 per sq ft, but it is possible for buyers to purchase a MHADA home for just ₹35 lakh here.

MHADA officials on Friday revealed that it will release the lottery in March this year, and out of 4,000 homes on offer, 2,683 will be in MHADA’s Pahadi Goregaon project, where flats will be priced low – between ₹35 lakh and ₹40 lakh -- for the economically weaker sections EWS).

Speaking to reporters during a visit to the under construction project, MHADA officials said it has constructed 11 buildings of 23 floors for the EWS category and 1,947 flats of 322 sq ft will be available. Two other buildings reserved for LIG homes will feature 736 other flats. MHADA has simplified the process for applying for homes in the lottery process, bringing down the number of documents from 21 to six or seven, to be submitted on its official website only once. January 31 is deadline for registration.

The middle and high income homes will not be part of this lottery, officials said. The MHADA lottery is being held for the first time since 2018.