Palm Beach underpass: Tree Authority gives nod for moving 224 trees

NAVI MUMBAI: The final clearance for the first underpass on Palm Beach road has been received with the State Tree Authority (STA) approving the cutting or transplantation of 224 trees for the project. The ₹25 cr project of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) will provide an additional access to the busy road from Sanpada. Navi Mumbai, India - March 4, 2021:Path cleared for Palm Beach road underpass - From Kesar Solitaire Sanpada in Navi Mumbai, India, on Thursday, March 4, 2021. (Photo by Bachchan Kumar/ HT PHOTO) (HT PHOTO)

NMMC has planned construction of vehicular underpass on Palm Beach road from near Kesar Solitaire building in Sector 19 of Sanpada. The tender for the project has been issued with the civic body awaiting the STA approval which was given at the STA meeting held on June 16.

The prestigious road of the city has witnessed several mishaps over the years following which the civic body has undertaken a number of measures to control speed at 60 km/h and ensure free flow of traffic. Apart from traffic signals at the junctions, rumblers have been put in place while the traffic police has deployed speed guns in the area to keep a check on the speeding vehicles.

The underpass too has been planned for the purpose to provide easy access to residents of the fast developing Sanpada node as there is just one access from the Moraj circle at present and none from the service road ahead. This results in residents coming all the way to Moraj circle for accessing Palm Beach road.

NMMC had floated the tender for the project two years back and finalized the agency for the work. It had also received the requisite CRZ permission for it. However, since 192 trees in the area are to be cut and 32 replanted, it had sought STA permission, amidst objections from environmentalists.

Confirmed NMMC city engineer Sanjay Desai, “We have got the sanction from STA and hence the project can now proceed. The agency has been given 9 month time to complete the project with the monsoon duration of course being considered.”

He informed, “The underpass will allow those coming from Sanpada service road to get on Palm Beach road and take a right turn towards Vashi. Those coming from Belapur direction will be able to enter Sanpada node from here.”

Commenting on the tree transplantation he said, “It was a case of unplanned tree plantation here by the local residents and not any government authority. It is basically a service corridor area that we have used. We will of course ensure that the trees are scientifically replanted and conserved.”