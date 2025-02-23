Panvel to get 50 mld additional water from June

NAVI MUMBAI: In a major respite for Panvel residents, the Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran (MJP) under the Centre’s Jal Jeevan Mission will supply an additional 50 million litres daily (mld) to areas under the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) from June. File photo of Panvel residents taking out a morcha demanding adequate water supply. (Hindustan Times)

A new water pipeline is being laid under Phase 3 of Nhava Sheva water supply project to plug leaks that take place due to the old, rusted pipeline. The assurance was given by MJP officials at a recent meeting held at PMC office that was called by MLA Prashant Thakur and attended by various officials.

In the meeting, MJP deputy engineer Ramesh W Vaidande said work of the pump house that sources water from Patalganga river will be completed by April. Once that is done, they plan to supply at least half of the water from the project, meant for the PMC area, by June.

A total of 120 mld water is supplied presently to Panvel city and CIDCO nodes in the PMC area by MJP. The Phase III project pegged at ₹350 crore has been taken up to supply an additional 228 mld water. From the additional water available, MJP plans to supply 100 mld to PMC, 40 mld to JNPA, 69 mld to CIDCO and 19 mld to MMRDA.

The scheme was initiated in 2022, when the work order was issued, and the project was to be completed in 30 months. However various factors, including rise in material costs, led to the delay and, hence, the deadline was extended by 15 months, and another proposal has been sent for additional extension as the entire project is expected to take eight months more.

MLA Prashant Thakur had organised a meeting in Panvel Municipal Corporation to review the scheme, where officers of various government departments and BJP office bearers were present. Said Thakur, “The project is very important for the region as it will help augment water supply. We have been constantly reviewing the work to ensure we get whatever quantum possible in stages as soon as it is available.”

An MJP official confirmed that the work at Vayal pumping station on Patalganga river would be completed by April. “We plan to supply 50 mld water to PMC from June,” he added.