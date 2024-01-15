PAPs suspicious as PM, Scindia mum on naming airport after D B Patil

URAN Navi Mumbai, India - Aug. 9, 2023:Project Affected People (PAP) stage protest against Maharashtra State Government over naming of upcoming Navi Mumbai International Airport as Loknete D.B.Patil International Airport at the earliest on August Kranti Divas at Ulwe in Navi Mumbai, India, on Wednesday, August 9, 2023. (Photo by Bachchan Kumar/ HT PHOTO) (HT PHOTO)

PAPs of Raigad and the Agri-Koli community along with others have been left disappointed and even suspicious over the central government’s intention to name Navi Mumbai international airport after the much revered PAP leader D B Patil. Both PM Narendra Modi and civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia who were both at the airport site on consecutive days, gave no indication of the government even considering Patil’s name.

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

The PAPs have warned that there will be consequences in the Lok Sabha election if the name is not confirmed by then.

There was a lot of hope amongst the PAPs over Prime Minister Modi’s programme held at the Navi Mumbai airport site on Friday for the inauguration of Atal Setu. There were expectations that Modi would announce that the proposed airport will be named after much revered PAP leader D B Patil as per the long standing demand of the locals.

With Modi not taking the leader’s name even once and no talk of the airport name, there was widespread disappointment and even suspicion on the intention of the government. The situation worsened when civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia who inspected the airport site the very next day on Saturday too failed to give any commitment despite being specifically asked about the demand.

The announcement would have been perfect for the various programmes and celebrations planned on Saturday to mark Patil’s birth anniversary.

The PAPs, cutting across party lines have long been demanding that the airport be named after Patil, who they see as their messiah in the region as he fought for their rights all his life as the area was acquired by CIDCO for development of Navi Mumbai. Several protests and agitations have been held. The Uddhav Thackeray led state government had wanted the airport to be named after Balasaheb Thackeray which was met with much resistance. Finally the government had to yield in its last days in office.

The resolution for naming the airport after Patil that has been approved by both houses in the State, was passed by the new government under Eknath Shinde at its first cabinet meeting. There has been no formal confirmation by the central government yet.

The PAPs had on August 9, Kranti Divas last year erected name boards at the airport site declaring the airport’s name as `Loknete D B Patil International Airport’.

Prior to the PM’s visit, several BJP and PAP leaders spoke of the possibility of Modi making an announcement on the sensitive issue. However, the PAPs were first disappointed when they saw the name boards erected by them having been removed before the programme and kept aside. Their hopes were further dashed when Modi failed to even mention D B Patil’s name.

Scindia, when asked about the demand, said, “The decision to name the airport rests with the cabinet and the Prime Minister. The decision on the name will be announced at the suitable time.

Former Panvel deputy mayor Jagdish Gaikwad, who is also a member of the committee formed to press the demand said, “It was the duty of the local political leaders to apprise the PM about the demand and request him to make the announcement. He is the leader of the country, not just Uran, Panvel or Navi Mumbai. He has several things on his mind and hence informing him was necessary which was obviously not done.”

Warned Gaikwad, “D B Patil sacrificed his life for the PAPs and the downtrodden. If the announcement of his name for the airport is not made by the Lok Sabha election, there will be a huge reaction by the PAPs, the SC, ST and the minorities. Everyone has benefitted today because of him and hence the consequences will be obvious in the election results which will prove dear.”

Said PAP leader Bhushan Patil, “PAPs are not just disappointed but also suspicious of the intentions of the government. We had been very hopeful. Why was there no mention of D B Patil’s name by PM even once in the region where he is revered and at the site where his name has been demanded?”

Informed Patil, “We had met the chief minister recently to discuss the issue and he had assured us that he will convey our sentiments to the PM. The programme was held at the very airport site yet not a word.”

Said Patil, “On Saturday, with the PAP leaders accompanying him, we had expected Scindia to give at least some assurance of a consideration of the name on the day D B Patil’s anniversary was being celebrated. He however put the ball in the PM’s court.”

Concluded Pail, “The civil aviation minister has earlier reportedly conveyed through a letter that the official announcement is made only when the project is completed. It would, however, have been the perfect gift on D B Patil’s 98th anniversary on January 13. We will of course reiterate the demand at our celebrations and ask that a formal announcement be made at the earliest to remove the doubts in our minds.”

BJP Panvel MLA Prashant Thakur feels there is no need for doubts. “The airport project can be named only after it is ready. There is still time for it. The State government has already sent the proposal to the centre and hence the intention is very clear.”

D B Patl’s son Atul too had expressed hope before the programme that the announcement will be made. He said, “I am still very confident about it. Both CM and Fadnavis have got it approved unanimously in the cabinet. It is not easy to reject the assembly resolution. I know of several developments which point to D B Patil’s name being finalised. There is a process that has to be followed and it is being done.”

He concluded, “We have actually planned to charter a flight when the airport starts so that our plane is the first to fly from it.”

Box

Why D B Patil?

Born on January 13, 1926 in Jasai village of Uran, Dinkar Balu Patil, the much respected and popular leader of PAPs of Raigad region passed away on June 24, 2013 at the age of 87.

In a region sharply divided along political lines, he was the only leader under whom all PAPs and their leaders cutting across party lines, united to launch their agitations.

A teacher’s son, he studied art and law, practicing the latter from 1951 to 1956 before being elected to the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly in 1957 from Panvel-Uran constituency which he represented for 5 consecutive terms as Peasants and Workers Party leader.

He was also the opposition leader from 1972-77 and was arrested several times for his agitations. He was elected member of parliament twice in 1977 and 1984 from Kolaba constituency. He was elected MLC in 1992. He joined the Shiv Sena in 1999.

Patil launched the PAP agitation in 1984 against CIDCO and the state government. It was following this agitation that the State government offered the first of its kind compensation to the PAPs who received not just the financial compensation but were also assured allotment of the developed 12.5% plot of the plot acquired from them.

He continued to fight for the PAPs till his death, even leading an all party agitation in February 2013 from an ambulance before his death.