Parents blame police for delayed action in daughter’s murder at Shil Phata Temple

Navi Mumbai: The parents of a married woman, who was allegedly gang-raped and murdered at a temple in Shil Phata, claim their daughter would be alive today if the NRI police had acted promptly. They are seeking action against the senior inspector of the NRI police station for failing to take steps to locate their daughter, who was reported missing. HT Image

The parents believe that swift police action could have saved their daughter, who spent nearly 12 hours at the temple before the crime occurred. On July 9, a body was found beneath the Gol Ganpati temple near Kalyan Shilphata, later identified as a woman missing from Belapur since July 6. Shil Daighar police investigations revealed that she was gang-raped by three men, including a temple priest, and murdered to avoid detection. The three suspects were arrested on July 12.

The victim’s relatives blame both the Navi Mumbai police and her in-laws for her death. They allege that the NRI coastal police showed little interest in investigating the missing person’s report. “If only the police had taken cognizance of the missing complaint, she could have been rescued. On our visits to the police station, we were just made to sit for hours and eventually sent home, being told the investigation was underway,” said the father of the deceased.

The victim’s younger sister mentioned that a few hours before the murder, the woman had contacted a friend. “If only the police had checked the call details, it would have been possible to save her. She called her friend to talk about the trauma she was undergoing and said she could not return to her parents as her in-laws were demanding my father’s pension fund,” the sister stated.

Previously employed with a private bank, the deceased had resigned due to her husband’s suspicious nature. Her relatives claim her husband was addicted to gambling. “He worked for the municipal corporation but was always demanding money for his wayward lifestyle. His mother taunted my daughter for her appearance from the first day of marriage. Unable to bear the harassment, just two years into the marriage, we brought her back home for two months. However, after her husband assured a fresh start, she returned, but the harassment never stopped,” said the father.

The death has sparked public outrage, with social activists and political parties urging the police commissioner to ensure a proper investigation. Messages seeking justice for the deceased are circulating on social media.

“This matter should be fast-tracked, and the culprits given maximum punishment. This heinous act affects the community at large. The shortcomings of the Navi Mumbai police must also be investigated,” said Nilesh Patil, a member of the Agri-Koli Community.