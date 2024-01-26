Parking lot fire in Santacruz West claims one life, scorches over 20 vehicles

Mumbai: A fire erupted in the ramp of the basement parking of the commercial Dheeraj Heritage building in Santacruz West at approximately 4:50pm on Thursday. Escalating to a Level 2 fire by 5:30pm, firefighters managed to contain it by 7:35pm. One casualty was reported—Tara Chiman Waghela, 45, who was employed as a cleaner by a private contractor. Found dead in the bathroom of the adjacent Canara bank branch, the cause of death was likely asphyxiation due to smoke, with no visible burn marks. Mumbai, India - Jan. 10, 2020: A fire has broke out in a basement of a six floored building in Santacruz near Milan subway in Mumbai, India, on Friday, January 10, 2020. (Photo by Satish Bate/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

The divisional fire officer in charge Prashant Parulekar said, “One bike first caught fire as there was a lot of fuel leakage. The owner went to douse it with a cloth but it too caught fire, the bike exploded and then it spread to the roof made of fibre of the parking lot ramp to the basement. From there, the fire and smoke spread to Canara Bank right next to it.”

During the rescue operation, the fire brigade found the victim in the bank’s bathroom. “Everyone in the bank ran out, but she must have tried to escape to the bathroom,” Parulekar said. Around 14-15 bikes were parked, and 4-5 cars, all burnt to their skeletons. The DFO said parking on the ramp to the basement is not allowed, but some vehicles were parked there nonetheless.

Srinath, the Canara bank branch manager, mentioned the fire cracking glass doors, prompting everyone to evacuate. Fahim Gori, an office owner in the building, clarified that only the bank’s office and another on the first floor suffered damage.

Other office owners of the building had a different theory as to why the fire grew. “We couldn’t reach the fire brigade at 101,” said Khalid Shaikh, who has two travel agent offices in the building. “As a result, the fire brigade was 45 minutes late.” The divisional fire officer refuted the latter claim.