‘Passes for inter-state, inter-district travel available at local police stations’: Maharashtra Police

The Maharashtra Police on Friday said that those who wish to undertake inter-state or inter-district travel for any medical emergency or other unavoidable work can get a pass from the local police stations besides getting it online.

Director general of police, Sanjay Pandey, on Friday said that besides getting passes online, citizens can also get them from local police stations. “The basic idea is that those who do not have internet access can also get it by just visiting the nearest police station. Policemen will help them in filling the form and get the pass. This arrangement will help people from the lower strata of the society,” Pandey said.

For inter-state and inter-district emergency travel, one can apply for an e-pass at https://covid19.mhpolice.in.

The applicant while visiting the police station must take along the relevant and supporting documents to justify their reason for the emergency travel. After the verification, the police will issue a pass to those who wish to travel.

The applicants will have to also furnish details of their destination, vehicle details, number of passengers, etc., and follow Covid appropriate behaviour during their travel, the police said. Maharashtra is under a strict lockdown from Thursday 8 pm till 7 am on May 1.