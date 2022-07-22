Patient complains of cockroach in food at Vashi General Hospital
A patient admitted to the orthopaedic ward of Vashi General Hospital complained of a cockroach in the food he was served by the hospital authorities on Thursday.
The cockroach was found in the lentil curry served. The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation has taken cognisance of the incident and served a show cause notice to the caterer.
A video of the food that was shot by a patient in the adjacent bed has gone viral. “I am not sure if the cockroach had fallen from somewhere or was in the food from earlier. But when I saw the cockroach, I shot the video,” the patient, who did not want to be identified, said.
“We have served a show cause notice to the caterer who provided the food to the patients and have also asked them to increase the quantity of the food served per plate, especially at the pregnancy ward,” Dr Pramod Patil, Medical Officer of Health, said.
In a letter submitted by the in-charge of Vashi General Hospital to Patil, it has been mentioned that the caterer has been levied a fine and given strict warning as well. Besides, the in-charge of the food section of the hospital has also been given strict warning to be more alert in the future.
“Such incidents would not be tolerated and we are very particular about the hygiene of the food. Since the pandemic, I have been instructing the hospital authorities to take special care of the food served and to make sure it is clean and hygienic,” Abhijit Bangar, NMMC commissioner, said.
-
Delhi police issues traffic advisory for arterial roads on Gurpurab
Vehicular movement on some stretches around Gurdwara Bangla Sahib is expected to remain disturbed and may witness traffic jams during evening hours on Friday owing to Gurpurab celebrations for which thousands of people visit the shrine every year. A similar advisory was issued in the afternoon as well for the same stretches. However, keeping in view the evening peak hours, traffic jams are likely on these roads, said a traffic police officer.
-
Hema Upadhyay, Bhambhani murder: Court asks police to keep witnesses present in next hearing
The Dindoshi sessions court, which is hearing the double murder case of artist Hema Upadhyay and her lawyer Harish Bhambhani, on Friday directed the police to ensure that witnesses are present on the next date, July 29. The court also reminded the prosecution that the case had been expedited by the Supreme Court. The observations came after the police sought adjournment citing non-availability of witnesses.
-
More than 10K vaccinated against Covid in Thane in 1 week after govt made booster dose free
The Thane Municipal Corporation has administered more than 10,000 booster doses within a week after the doses were made free by the government. The vaccination has increased 10 times, according to the civic body. From around 300 daily doses, it has increased to over 3,500 daily doses now. The free doses are being given as a part of 75 days 'COVID Vaccination Amrit Mahotsava', which will continue till September 30.
-
Punjab govt to clear ₹300-cr dues of cane growers by September 15
The Punjab government will release ₹300 crore to cooperative sugar mills in three installments by September 15, amid ₹462 crore pending to be paid to cane growers across the state. The next crushing season is to begin in November. According to Agriculture minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal, the first instalment of ₹100 crore will be released by July 30, the second of the same amount by August 30 while the final ₹100 crore will be cleared by September 15.
-
Bengaluru gets India's 'first-of-its-kind' brain health clinic. Details here
Bengaluru saw the inauguration of a brain health clinic on Friday, said to be the first-of-its kind in the country, by Karnataka health minister K Sudhakar. Two more Brain Health Clinics will be inaugurated soon in Kolar and Chikkaballapura districts of Karnataka.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics