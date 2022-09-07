Patra Chawl case: Sena leader Sanjay Raut’s bail plea likely to be heard today
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut, an accused in the Patra Chawl case, has filed a bail application in the Special Prevention of Money Laundering Act court
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut, an accused in the Patra Chawl case, has filed a bail application in the Special Prevention of Money Laundering Act court.
“The bail plea was filed on Tuesday and it is scheduled to come up for hearing on Thursday,” Raut’s lawyer Vikrant Sabne said.
The enforcement directorate (ED) arrested Raut on July 31. The agency claimed that the Sena MP and his family members were the direct beneficiaries of ₹2.50 crore out of the ₹112 crore received by Pravin Raut from HDIL (Housing Development and Infrastructure Limited) in 2010-11. It also said that Pravin was Sanjay’s front man.
Besides, the ED alleged, Sanjay Raut received ₹2 lakh from Pravin every month.
The agency has claimed that during their probe into the money trail, it was revealed that the money transferred from Pravin to Sanjay and his family members was used to buy 10 plots of land at Kihim near Alibag, with 60%-70% of the cost paid in cash.
The agency’s case is based on an FIR registered by the Economic Offences Wing of the Mumbai police in March 2018 against HDIL promoters Rakesh Wadhawan and his son Sarang, Guruashish Construction Private Limited, and its former director Pravin, among others.
Guruashish Construction, a subsidiary of HDIL, had taken up the redevelopment of Siddharth Nagar, popularly known as Patra Chawl, spread over 47 acres in Goregaon and owned by the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA). The project, estimated at ₹1,017 crore, was aimed to rehabilitate the 672 tenants residing in 265 square feet tenements in 16 old buildings.
According to the ED, an agreement was executed between the housing society formed by Patra Chawl tenants, the MHADA, and Guruashish Construction on November 2011. Guruashish Construction was to give one 767 square feet built-up area flat to each of the 672 tenants and 2,28,961 square feet constructed area to the MHADA.
The ED investigation has revealed that Guruashish Contruction, however, sold the entire floor space index of the project to nine builders and collected ₹901.79 crore from them without constructing the rehabilitation buildings and the MHADA portions. The developer also collected an additional amount of ₹138 crore from 458 prospective flat buyers by launching a project at the site – thus taking the total proceeds of crime to ₹1,039.79 crore.
The agency also found out that while the project was at a standstill, around ₹100 crore was transferred from HDIL to the account of Pravin, who in turn diverted part of these funds to various accounts of his close associates, family members, and their business entities.
-
Law minister Rijiju trains guns at Kejriwal over report of pending salaries in Punjab
Union law minister Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday attacked AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal over a news report that the party-led Punjab government is yet to clear the salaries of its employees for August. Rijiju said, “Kejriwal wants to make India World's No 1 but what has he done to Punjab within a year?”
-
BSF foils cross-border smuggling bid in Fazilka, seizes 8.5kg drugs, ammunition
The Border Security Force on Wednesday foiled a cross-border smuggling bid by Pakistan-based smugglers and recovered 6kg heroin, 2.5kg opium and 50 cartridges in Fazilka. The contraband was discovered after BSF personnel of the 66th battalion, posted at the Mohar Jamsher border outpost in the Abohar sector noticed suspicious movement across the fence in the morning. Earlier on Tuesday, the BSF had seized 3.7 kg of heroin in Jhangad Bhaini village.
-
BJP's Ruby Asif Khan steps out to immerse Ganesh idol despite death threats
Even death threats and a fatwa issued against BJP leader Ruby Asif Khan for installing Lord Ganesh idol at her residence in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh, did not deter her from stepping out to immerse the idol with due diligence in Narora Ghat with heavy security. Ruby Asif Khan, who has been receiving death threats since she installed Lord Ganesh's idol at her residence, said that she is not scared of the fatwa and threats.
-
PM Modi pays respects to late Karnataka minister Umesh Katti
Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid his respects to the late cabinet minister of Karnataka, Umesh Katti, who breathed his last on Tuesday night. Umesh Katti was a minister for forest, food, civil supplies and consumer affairs departments of Karnataka government. Umesh Katti was in the news earlier for demanding a separate state for the northern Karnataka region for its development (deeplink story pls).
-
₹20,000-cr Faridkot royal property dispute: Apex court upholds HC order
Putting an end to the 30-year-long fight for inheriting the royal riches of the erstwhile maharaja of Faridkot, Sir Harinder Singh Brar, the Supreme Court on Wednesday upheld the Punjab and Haryana high court's order awarding the majority share in the ₹20,000-crore property to his daughters –Amrit Kaur and Deepinder Kaur – and dissolved the Maharawal Khewaji Trust, which had been looking after the properties.
