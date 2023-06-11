Sharad Pawar declares Supriya Sule and Praful Patel new working chiefs of NCP

Mumbai: After his resignation as NCP chief over a month ago and his subsequent return to the post, Sharad Pawar on Saturday named senior party colleague Praful Patel and daughter Supriya Sule the new working presidents of the party. The NCP has never appointed working presidents before, as Pawar has been heading the party on his own for the last 25 years.

An NCP carries a chair during the party's foundation day celebrations in New Delhi, Saturday, June 10, 2023. During the programme NCP chief Sharad Pawar announced Supriya Sule and Praful Patel as working presidents of the party.(PTI)

The announcement, made on the 25th Foundation Day of the NCP, also signals Pawar’s succession plan, with Baramati MP Sule emerging as the most powerful leader of the party after him. Both the working presidents have been put in charge of several states where they will have to work to strengthen the party in the run-up to the Lok Sabha and Maharashtra assembly elections next year. Sule has been given the responsibility of Maharashtra, which is the base of the party. The decision is significant against the backdrop of the power tussle between Sule and Pawar’s nephew Ajit, who is the leader of the opposition in the Maharashtra assembly. Sule has also been appointed chairperson of the central election authority, which means that the power to distribute election tickets now lies with her.

Pawar, however, denied any dynasty politics and said that the decision was taken by senior leaders of the party after a month’s discussion. “This is a consensual decision taken by the party and not by me alone. If I had to take the decision, why would I have waited for three terms (of Sule’s MPship)?” the 82-year leader asked reporters in New Delhi. Pawar announced that Sule would also handle the affairs of other states such as Haryana and Punjab.

“Patel will look after the responsibility of building a party base in MP, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Jharkhand and Goa,” he said. Ajit was also present when Pawar made the announcement. Pawar emphasised that Ajit was one of the senior leaders who had suggested Sule’s name as working president.

“If he has suggested the name, from where does the question of happiness and unhappiness arise?” he asked. Amidst speculation that Ajit, along with a group of NCP legislators, was putting pressure on Pawar to join hands with the BJP, Pawar had announced his resignation as national president on May 2. Four days later, while withdrawing his decision, he had said that he would ask senior partymen to prepare a succession plan soon. HT on May 3 had reported that Sule was likely to get a bigger role in the NCP.

“Many new faces have been given the responsibility of assisting me in improving the party’s position in the next few months, as we have to be prepared for the upcoming Lok Sabha and state assembly elections,” Pawar said in response to why positions had been created for working presidents.

From Rajya Sabha MP to NCP working president

Sule was introduced to active politics with her election as Rajya Sabha MP in September 2006. In 2009, she took over the Baramati Lok Sabha constituency, which was represented by Pawar till then, and went on to win the seat thrice. Sule also formed the Rashtravadi Yuvati Congress, a wing of young women, to connect with the youth and build a network across the state. Her rise in the NCP in recent years was viewed as a sign that Pawar was preparing his daughter for more significant responsibilities. Sule was part of the party’s top brass and always had a say in major decisions. She has become more vocal of late and has been spiritedly taking on the central government and the Shinde-Fadnavis state government.

Ajit Pawar keeps mum, avoids questions

Ajit, who had emerged as Pawar’s clear political heir, as he was the most popular leader after Pawar until his unsuccessful attempt to split the NCP in November 2019, avoided answering questions after Sule’s elevation. Pawar chose to defend his nephew and said, “The buzz about Ajit and Jayant Patil being unhappy is untrue, as Ajit has the responsibility of the leader of the opposition post while Patil is Maharashtra NCP president. In contrast, Patel and Sule were not holding any posts and were also ready to give time (for the party). Their names were suggested by all the senior leaders.”

In response, Ajit Pawar said “Some media channels ran stories that Ajit Pawar did not get any responsibility, I would like to tell them that I have the responsibility of leader of opposition in Maharashtra,” said Ajit clarified in Pune after returning from Delhi.

Is Jayant Patil sulking?

Jayant Patil is said to be sulking. An NCP insider said that he had expressed his interest in becoming the working president of the party and was also willing to give up his position of Maharashtra NCP chief. Patil’s discontent was evident when he said that the decision had been taken at the national level, and he was not aware of it. “It is the prerogative of Pawar saheb to take a decision. There is no need for him to discuss it with us,” Patil said. His remarks, however, belied Pawar’s claim that all the senior leaders of the NCP had discussed the issue for a month.

