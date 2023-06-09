‘Not concerned’: NCP chief Sharad Pawar reacts to ‘death threat’ allegations

After Nationalist Congress Party president Sharad Pawar’s daughter Supriya Sule alleged that he received a “death threat" on social media, the NCP chief on Friday said that he was not worried about it. In a dig at the Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis government in Maharashtra, Pawar added that those responsible of law and order in the state cannot neglect their duties. NCP president Sharad Pawar. (HT)(HT_PRINT)

“Every citizen of this state has the right to express his view on any party as per the constitution, in such situations if someone thinks that he can shut the voice by threats then it's a misunderstanding. I have full faith in the system and the capabilities of the Police who are responsible to maintain law and order so I am not worried about it,” news agency ANI quoted Pawar in a statement.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut, a Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) partner, on Thursday hit out at Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis after a party spokesperson Anand Dubey was allegedly threatened by a leader of Shinde's Shiv Sena.

Earlier, Chief Minister Shinde on Friday said his government has taken serious note of the death threat to Pawar and has ordered a probe. Calling Pawar a “senior respected leader”, Shinde said that police have been asked to increase his security if needed.

Fadnavis also condemned the alleged threat against Pawar and said, "Threatening any leader or overstepping the bounds of civility while expressing themselves on social media will not be tolerated".

Sule on Friday demanded that Maharashtra government and union home minister Amit Shah should ensure the security of the NCP boss. She said that she received a threat message aimed at Pawar and slammed such actions as 'low-level politics'.

The 82-year-old allegedly received a message on Facebook that read “he (Pawar) will meet the same fate as (Narendra) Dabholkar soon". Dabholkar, a civil activist, was murdered in Pune in 2013.

Sule and a delegation of NCP leaders met Mumbai police chief Vivek Phansalkar.

