Ajit Pawar's 'congratulation' to Supriya Sule, Praful Patel as they gain big in NCP

Ajit Pawar put out a tweet on Saturday immediately after Supriya Sule and Praful Patel were named the working presidents of the party congratulating them and exuding confidence that they will successfully fulfil their responsibilities. The decision announced by Sharad Pawar will render Ajit Pawar sidelined, months after speculations over Ajit Pawar's 'rebellion'. Supriya Sule and Praful Patel's rise will translate into Ajit Pawar's sidelining in the NCP.

Under the leadership and guidance of respected Sharad Chandra Pawar Saheb, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), which is making its debut in the silver jubilee year with the idea of ??'Maharashtra in the heart... eyes in front of the nation...' will make a valuable contribution to the development of the country and the state. It is believed that every worker and office bearer of NCP party will work towards this goal. Congratulations again to the newly elected officials!” Ajit Pawar tweeted. He was present when Sharad Pawar made the big announcement.

When Sharad Pawar announced resignation

Amid the turmoil in the NCP, when Sharad Pawar announced his resignation from the president post which he later retracted, the choice for the top post of the party was between Ajit Pawar and Supriya Sule. The situation was taken care of when Sharad Pawar withdrew his resignation and there was no talks of the future course of the party for some weeks.

In a sudden announcement, Sharad Pawar on Saturday passed the baton to Supriya Sule who will be in charge of the party affairs in Maharashta, Haryana, Punjab and issued related to women, youth and students and the Lok Sabha.

Praful Patel is the co-working president who will take care of Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Jharkhand, Goa and Rajya Sabha.

Nothing for Ajit Pawar who joined hands with the BJP in 2019

While both Supriya Sule and Praful Patel are national-level leaders – Supriya Sule Lok sabha MP, Praful Patel former union minister and Rajya Sabha MP – Ajit Pawar’s roots are strong in Maharashtra. But in the new power dynamics, Maharashtra affairs have also been given to Supriya Sule. This is being seen as Sharad Pawar’s strong message to nephew Ajit Pawar who had joined hands with the BJP in 2019 and took the oath as the deputy chief minister when Devendra Fadnavis took oath as the chief minister.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON