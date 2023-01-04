Pawar tears into BJP over ‘love jihad’

Mumbai: Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar on Tuesday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of raising communal issues to divert the people’s attention from inflation and unemployment.

Pawar, while addressing media in Baramati, spoke on ‘love jihad’ and said, “Those in power want to divert the attention from basic problems that are hurting interests of the common people and thus coming up with issues such as love jihad.”

His statement came in the backdrop of demands made by BJP leaders to bring anti-conversion law in Maharashtra on the lines of other BJP-ruled states.

Taking a dig at the ruling party, he said, “BJP is in power in the state along with Eknath Shinde-led Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena and at centre, so why do they need to make demands. Take a decision by taking those in confidence with whom you are sharing power. Do whatever you want, no one will oppose it.”

In December, deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis had said that they are going to study laws brought by other states against religious conversion. He made the statement in the backdrop of a fresh controversy over ‘love jihad’ following the alleged murder of Shraddha Walkar by her live-in partner Aaftab Poonawala in Delhi.

He also tried to put an end to the controversy that broke out over NCP leader Ajit Pawar’s remarks on Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj by saying that he has no problem calling Sambhaji a ‘Dharmaveer’ as long as people believe the fact Sambhaji fought for protecting the state without caring for his life and other dire consequences.

The NCP supremo said there is nothing wrong in calling Chhatrapati Sambhaji as ‘Swarajya Rakshak’ (protector of independent state) considering historical facts.

“Even if someone wants to call him ‘Dharmveer’ and wants to see him through the lens of a religion, I have no complaints. It is their opinion, they have all the right to say something like that,” the veteran leader added.

Baramati MP and NCP chief’s daughter Supriya Sule said, “If you hear his (Ajit Pawar) entire speech, you will realise that he had no intention to insult Chhatrapati Sambhaji. Since BJP has no issue left and their government has completely failed in controlling issues such as inflation and unemployment, they are making such allegations against ‘dada’ which is unfortunate,” Sule said.

Commenting on the Supreme Court’s verdict on demonetisation, he said that they accept it as it was passed by the highest court of the country. “In the coming future, people will write about the effects of demonetisation on the economy and other such aspects will also come before the people but today we all have to accept the SC verdict,” he said.