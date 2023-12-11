Pawar’s 83rd birthday to be celebrated in Nagpur, marking first public event after defeat in elections

Mumbai: As the winter session of the state legislature unfolds in Nagpur, the NCP (Pawar faction) is set to celebrate party chief Sharad Pawar’s 83rd birthday on December 12. This marks Pawar’s first birthday after the split in the party. Leaders from the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance are expected to join the celebration. The event coincides with the conclusion of Pawar faction MLA Rohit Pawar’s Sangharsh Yatra. HT Image

This could be the first public event where the leaders of the MVA, which is also part of the INDIA coalition of opposition parties, would be coming together after the Congress’ defeat in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Rajasthan in the recent elections.

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, accompanied by MLA Aaditya Thackeray is scheduled to attend the winter session. A section of Congress leaders and MLAs is also expected to be present.

NCP (Pawar faction) chief spokesperson Mahesh Tapase said, “Pawar saheb is coming to Nagpur as Rohit Pawar will culminate his yatra. Uddhavsaheb will also come. This will infuse enthusiasm in our party and others including the youth who had joined Rohit Pawar yatra.’’

Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson Sanjay Raut said, “Pawar is a respected leader and source of inspiration for us. We all are there for his birthday.’’

Former minister and Pawar faction legislator Anil Deshmukh who is in charge of Sangharsh Yatra culmination programme said, “Pawarsaheb has told us not to celebrate his birthday in a big way. We have NCP programme on December 12 to mark the culmination of Rohit Pawar’s yatra where senior Congress leader Digvijay Singh, Shiv Sena UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray, and some other leaders are also coming.”

State Congress spokesperson Atul Londhe said, “BJP is doing its best to finish regional parties and democratic fabric including federal structure. We will express solidarity on Pawarsaheb’s birthday.’’

There is curiosity whether Ajit Pawar and leaders from his faction would turn up to greet Pawar since all of them would be in Nagpur for winter session of state legislature.

NCP (Ajit Pawar faction) spokesperson Amol Mitkari said, “Our good wishes are with Pawarsaheb, but there is no question of going there. Rohit Pawar’s Yuva Sangharsh Yatra is just a drama. He has invited Pawarsaheb for the culmination programme as he was not able to draw the attention of the crowd.”