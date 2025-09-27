Edit Profile
    PCI bars 89 pharmacy colleges from admissions over norm violations

    The Pharmacy Council of India has barred 89 Maharashtra colleges from admitting students for 2025–26 due to non-compliance with mandatory norms.

    Published on: Sep 27, 2025 5:44 AM IST
    By Niraj Pandit
    Mumbai: The Pharmacy Council of India (PCI) has barred 89 pharmacy colleges in Maharashtra from admitting students to first-year courses for the academic year 2025–26, as they failed to comply with mandatory norms.

    PCI bars 89 pharmacy colleges from admissions over norm violations

    According to a circular issued on Friday, the decision was taken following a detailed review by the Higher and Technical Education Department. Of the 89 targeted institutions, 71 are diploma-level colleges, and 18 are degree-level colleges.

    The issue dates back to the pandemic years, when interest in pharmacy courses surged. In response, the PCI approved 220 new diploma colleges and 92 degree colleges between 2022 and 2025.

    However, inspections conducted later by the Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) revealed serious shortcomings in infrastructure and staffing. Many colleges lacked fire safety and occupancy certificates, laboratories, and adequate faculty. The survey found that nearly 60% of newly approved diploma institutions failed to meet eligibility standards, with 75 colleges lacking even a fire safety certificate.

    In May this year, a high-level review meeting chaired by the higher and technical education minister, Chandrakant Patil, assessed compliance across institutions. Following repeated reminders, the DTE issued show-cause notices in August to 174 colleges that failed to meet the PCI’s standards. Colleges were warned to correct deficiencies or risk losing admission rights.

    While some institutions responded with satisfactory explanations, many did not. Based on the DTE’s final report, the PCI has now excluded 89 colleges from the first-year admission process. Officials said the step was necessary to prevent students from enrolling in institutions that cannot provide quality education.

    More than 60,000 students have registered for the Bachelor of Pharmacy course, and over 20,000 for the Diploma in Pharmacy this year. A parent expressed concern, saying, “The state’s pharmacy admission process was already running behind schedule, and the PCI’s latest decision is expected to push it back further. The Common Entrance Test Cell, which manages the centralised admission procedure, has been directed to prepare a fresh seat matrix that could delay the start of the academic year, as new lists will have to be published and students may need to reselect colleges from the updated options.”

