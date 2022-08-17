Pensioner tries to return Amazon order, loses ₹1.04 lakh
Mumbai A 67-year-old retired sales tax officer was duped of ₹1.04 lakh after he posted a return request on Amazon for a package he had ordered. This is the second case in the past two weeks where frauds have targeted Amazon customers.
The complainant, Madhukar Sankhe, had on August 9, ordered a pair of sports shoes on Amazon by paying an amount of ₹1,150 through his credit card and received it on Monday.
“The package contained shorts in place of the shoes. Immediately, I logged onto the app and ordered a return and refund,” said Sankhe.
At 7.30pm on Monday, Sankhe received a phone call from a man who introduced himself as an executive from Amazon and told him that they have received his refund request. The ‘executive’ then sent a message on his number with a link of an app and told him to download the link and fill in the details like credit card number etc. so as to enable him initiate the refund. “He also told me that my parcel would be replaced once it is picked up the same day,” said Sankhe.
After the pensioner downloaded the app and filled the form with his details, within five minutes, he received an SMS which said ₹50,000 had been debited from his account. When he questioned the executive about the debit, he told him to ignore that message, as it was meant to be sent to someone else.
As Sankhe waited for the refund, he again got a message which said another ₹50,000 was debited from his account. Realising that he was duped, Sankhe called up his bank and blocked the account.
On Tuesday, the 67-year-old approached the Borivali police and registered a case against the unidentified caller under section 420 of the Indian Penal Code and section 66 (d) of the Information Technology Act, 2000.
“We are trying to trace the caller. However, we cannot rule out involvement of some insider from Amazon passing on information about the order history and other details,” said a police officer from Borivali police station.
On August 7, 41-year-old advocate from Malwani in Malad was duped of ₹1.57 lakh after apparent Amazon executives asked her to update her address in Amazon for delivery of a washing machine.
Meanwhile, in a statement, Amazon said, “Amazon impersonation scams put our customers at risk, and while these happen outside our marketplace, we are committed to protecting their interests. We encourage customers to report any suspicious phone calls, emails or links to Amazon as well as the law enforcement agencies in order to hold scammers accountable. Amazon has zero-tolerance for abuse of our system and follows a robust mechanism to protect customer’s personal data, while ensuring strict compliance to local laws. To learn more about ways to stay protected from such scams, customers are encouraged to visit our help page.”
Chocolates worth ₹17 lakh stolen from Lucknow godown
A gang of burglars decamped with Cadbury chocolate bars worth ₹17 lakh from a house used as godown located under Chinhat police station limits of Lucknow on Ayuodhya road on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday. The chocolate distributor has lodged an FIR on Tuesday in this connection and further probe is under way. Police officials said an FIR had been lodged under IPC section 380 for theft and investigations were on.
Two arrested for acid attack on woman bank manager after encounter
Two accused, allegedly involved in an acid attack on a woman bank manager in the Charwa area of Kaushambi district, were nabbed in an encounter with police teams early on Wednesday morning. SP Kaushambi Hemraj Meena said that on Wednesday the special operations group team received a tip-off that miscreants involved in the acid attack were at the Gungwa Bagh area. Police officials said that the duo confessed to throwing acid on the bank manager.
Of friendships that shaped careers
A recent campaign by the Bengaluru-based startup, KhaaliJeb, aimed to explore this role of a friend through stories of folks in the city. “We ran the #FriendsShowtheWay campaign, which celebrated extraordinary stories about friends who helped people shape their careers. It's because of such friends that these people were able to achieve success and reach where they are in life,” says Wilson Birua, 28, co-founder of the company.
Tricity residents left spellbound after an evening with Krishna, art
On the eve of Janmashtami, Nar 'O' Narayana, a collaborative depiction with paintings, Bharatnatyam dance recital, and a poetry session on Krishna Leela left the audience spellbound at Tagore Theatre, Sector 18 on Wednesday. The multifaceted performance was organised by The Narrators, a performing arts society, and the act was conceived and directed by its founder Nisha Luthra.
Woman shares 3 credit card pictures while placing liquor order online, loses ₹2L
Mumbai: A 40-year-old executive assistant, working with a healthcare company was assigned to order liquor for her company's annual meet celebration. Little did she know that a simple liquor order would cost her ₹2 lakh. When Complainant Pooja Parshad, who works with Rivaara Labs Private Limited asked about the mode of payment to the caller, he told her to send him the front photo of the credit card, saying that they will block the amount on the card.
