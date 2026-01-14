MUMBAI: The police have denied permission for the annual community Pongal celebrations on the 90 Feet Road in Dharavi, citing the enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct and the presence of polling booths at both ends of the stretch. Permission denied for Jan 15 Pongal celebrations in Dharavi

The celebrations coincide with the polling day for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections scheduled on January 15. Senior Police Inspector Raju Bidkar said permission could not be granted as election-related arrangements are currently in place in the area. He added that the organisers were advised to consider holding the event on January 24 instead.

However, the organisers said the date could not be changed. “Pongal is a religious festival and cannot be postponed,” said Ramesh Nadar, 45, president of the Shakti Vinayakar Temple and one of the organisers. He added that the Tamil community was deeply saddened by the decision, noting that permissions for similar community Pongal celebrations had also been denied in areas such as Malad, Bhandup and Chembur.

The community Pongal celebrations traditionally involve Tamil families coming together to cook pongal (khichdi), perform special poojas and offer the harvest to Surya Bhagwan (the Sun God). Nadar said that in view of the denial of permission, the festival would be observed quietly within homes this year. The harvest festival, celebrated on January 15, marks the beginning of the Tamil month of Thai. The celebrations on the 90 Feet Road have been happening as a ritual at the same location for the past 26 years.