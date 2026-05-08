Mumbai, Mumbai's civic body on Friday said permission has been granted for religious animal slaughter at 109 designated locations across the city during Bakri Eid later this month. Permission granted for religious animal slaughter at 109 designated locations for Bakri Eid: BMC

In a release issued by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation after a review meeting chaired by additional municipal commissioner Ashiwini Joshi, it said citizens can seek permission for religious animal slaughter at these 109 designated locations or other places between May 28 and 30 through the MyBMC mobile application.

The release said the civic body has started preparations related to security, sanitation, healthcare and crowd management ahead of Bakri Eid, likely to be celebrated on May 28.

"Buffalo and goat markets will be organised at Deonar abattoir from May 17 to 30. As per the civic body's policy, religious animal slaughter of buffaloes can be carried out only at Deonar abattoir. The BMC has also made online arrangements for import permits of buffaloes and goats as well as slot booking through its official website on a first-come-first-served basis," the release highlighted.

It said a 24x7 control room with dedicated helpline numbers will function during the festival period to address complaints and emergencies.

The BMC said around 1.10 lakh square metres of shelter space has been arranged for animals at Deonar, besides a separate 10,000 square metre area for religious animal slaughter of buffaloes.

The civic body said additional water supply arrangements, health centres, ambulances, veterinary facilities and sanitation measures have also been planned.

Around 7,500 metric tonnes of waste is expected to be cleared from Deonar slaughterhouse and adjoining areas during the 15-day period, for which more than 200 sanitation workers and machinery will be deployed daily, the release said.

For security, around 500 police personnel, 200 civic security guards and an extensive CCTV surveillance network comprising more than 500 cameras will be deployed at the Deonar facility, it added.

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