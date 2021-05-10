Petrol, diesel prices hiked again after weekend pause. Check new fuel rates

Petrol and diesel prices in India were hiked on Monday (May 10, 2021) after about two days' worth of interval wherein the fuel prices remained stable. Fuel prices today showed a marginal rise from the existing rates of petrol and diesel in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, and Kolkata. Here's all you need to know about the petrol and diesel prices today in the country.

Fuel prices in India had seen a continual rise since Tuesday last week, hiking for four consecutive days only to settle on Friday. The prices remained stable over the weekend and once again rose on Monday.

According to the Indian Oil Corporation (IOC)'s website on Monday, the fuel prices in major Indian cities are as follows:

Price of petrol in Delhi: ₹91.53 per litre

Price of diesel in Delhi: ₹82.06 per litre

Price of petrol in Mumbai: ₹97.86 per litre

Price of diesel in Mumbai: ₹89.17 per litre

Price of petrol in Chennai: ₹93.38 per litre

Price of diesel in Chennai: ₹86.96 per litre

Price of petrol in Kolkata: ₹91.66 per litre

Price of diesel in Kolkata: ₹84.90 per litre

Oil companies, which have in recent months resorted to an unexplained freeze in rate revision, had hit a pause button after cutting prices marginally on April 15. This coincided with electioneering hitting a peak to elect new governments in five states including West Bengal.

No sooner had voting ended, more oil companies indicated an impending increase in retail prices in view of firming trends in international oil markets. Petrol prices even scaled to ₹102 per litre in some parts of Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh on Friday after rates were raised for the fourth straight day after ending more than two-week-long hiatus during assembly elections in states like West Bengal.

Branded or additive-laced petrol, which attracts higher taxes, is at a record high in places with higher taxes.





(With inputs from PTI)