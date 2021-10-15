Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Petrol price crosses 111 a litre in Mumbai; transporters body to protest soon
Fuel prices hiked for the second consecutive day on Friday. An increase of 34 paise and 38 paise was witnessed on the prices of petrol and diesel respectively
On Thursday, one litre of petrol was priced at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>110.75, while a litre of diesel was available at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>101.40 in Mumbai. (HT PHOTO)
On Thursday, one litre of petrol was priced at 110.75, while a litre of diesel was available at 101.40 in Mumbai.
Published on Oct 15, 2021 11:10 PM IST
By Aroosa Ahmed, Mumbai

Petrol prices in Mumbai crossed 111 on Friday. One litre of petrol was available at 111.09, while a litre of diesel was priced at 101.78 in the city.

Fuel prices hiked for the second consecutive day on Friday. An increase of 34 paise and 38 paise was witnessed on the prices of petrol and diesel respectively. Transporters have stated that they would be going on an indefinite strike over the rise in fuel prices soon.

On Thursday, one litre of petrol was priced at 110.75, while a litre of diesel was available at 101.40 in Mumbai.

A litre of petrol crossed 110 in the city on October 10 and was priced at 110.12, while one litre of diesel crossed 100 on October 9 in Mumbai.

The petrol was available costliest in Maharashtra’s Parbhani district and was priced at 113.63, while diesel was priced costliest in Amravati and priced at 103.32.

Bal Malkit Singh, chairman, All India Motor Transport Congress (AIMTC), said, “A governing council meeting of AIMTC was convened virtually on the issue of a continual surge in diesel prices. The government’s apathy to the plight of the transport fraternity, which is struggling for survival and sustenance, was discussed. It was a unanimous demand of the fraternity from AIMTC leadership to declare indefinite chakka jam to register their protest against unmindful diesel price hike and other pending issues like EMI moratorium, expressway bill issue, tax waiver etc. The house decided that there will be a nationwide protest.”

Citizens have urged the state government to reduce Value Added Tax (VAT) on petroleum products and have asked the Central government to control the fuel prices.

“It is a very difficult situation. I have stopped using my vehicle and started travelling by public transport. The state government should reduce value-added tax and the Central government should regulate the prices or else people will be forced to sell their vehicles,” said Ankita Bhavsar, a Vikroli resident.

Fuel prices surged in the city’s neighbourhood Thane as well, wherein a litre of petrol was priced at 111.23 and one litre of diesel was priced at 101.91.

Mumbai has the costliest petrol among metro cities in India, followed by Hyderabad at 109.37 a litre. Fuel prices hiked in national capital Delhi, wherein one litre of petrol was priced at 105.2 while a litre of diesel was priced at 93.93.

