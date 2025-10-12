Pigeon-feeders party to contest BMC polls

MUMBAI: In a prayer meet early on Saturday for the pigeons that he said had succumbed after the ban on kabutarkhanas in July, Jain muni Nilesh Chandra Vijay—who had previously threatened to take up arms for the cause of pigeon-feeding—announced plans to launch a political party to contest the upcoming BMC elections. To be named ‘Shanti Doot Jankalyan Party’ and have a pigeon as its symbol, the party’s contestants will stand on the pressing issue of protecting animals: pigeons, cows and others. Mumbai, India. Oct 11, 2025 - A Dharma Sabha organised by the Jain community at Yogi Sabhagraha in Dadar for the re-opening of Kabutar Khannas in Mumbai, and a prayer meeting for the pigeons that died due to starvation in Mumbai. Mumbai, India. Oct 11, 2025. (Photo by Raju Shinde/HT Photo) (Raju Shinde)

The announcement comes on the heels of the Jain community’s discontent with the BJP, as despite backtracking on its own initial order to shut down all kabutarkhanas in the city, it followed a Bombay high court diktat on the same. The case is currently in limbo and pigeon-feeding is not yet permitted, costing a ₹500 fine and the possibility of an FIR.

The meeting was attended by religious leaders of Jainism and ‘Sanatan dharma’ (a term now used by Hindutvavadis for the Hindu religion), Hare Krishna monks and Buddhists. Using strong words, a Sanatan leader claimed that CM Devendra Fadnavis had been able to come to power only because of the support of Sanatan leaders. Jain muni Kaivalya Ratna Maharaj criticised minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha, saying, “Even if Lodha was present at the protest, it is all a ‘mili bhagat’ (hand in glove/internally arranged) play of politics.”

Sneha Visaria, an activist, who has intervened in the Bombay high court on behalf of pigeons, said, “The fear is that after going after pigeons, people might go after cows next.” Puran Doshi, a former Congress corporator and one of the organisers of the event, added, “If pigeon-feeding is not allowed by Diwali, the Jain monks have announced that they will go on a hunger strike.”

When asked by the media about his reaction to the proposed new party, Fadnavis said that he had not heard which Jain guru had said what. “The Jain munis sacrifice in their lives,” he said. “They preach ahimsa and aparigraha (non-possessiveness, non-greed and non-attachment). We respect them a lot and lead our lives as per their teachings.”