Pipeline work to discharge effluents into Kalyan creek to be ready by May 2022

Work on the 17.5km-long pipeline, which will carry treated effluents from the factories to be released in the creek, will be completed by May 2022, assured the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) officials.

The pipeline will curb the rampant pollution in Waldhuni and Ulhas rivers as most effluents, which are now released in rivers and drains, will be released in Kalyan creek through this closed pipeline.

The work, carried out by the Ambernath MIDC, on around 6km stretch from Forest Naka in Ambernath to Vadolgaon has been completed but the remaining section from Vadalgaon to Kalyan Creek is in progress.

This project was planned in 2018 following complaints of pollution in Waldhuni and Ulhas rivers caused by the discharge of untreated effluents. Effluents are now discharged into nullahs within the city limits, thus polluting rivers as these drains meet the Waldhuni and Ulhas river.

An officer from Ambernath MIDC requesting anonymity said, “This is a major project taken up after we received directions from the pollution board to end the practice of discharging effluents directly in the nullahs. The new pipeline will be used to carry treated effluents into the creek. This will eliminate chances of air and water pollution. The work is being conducted on time without delay, we will complete it by May 2022.”

As per the officials, a total of 4km stretch on shore and 2km offshore (under water) is completed.

As per a report submitted by Kalyan MPCB to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) in 2014, there are four MIDC areas in Badlapur and Ambernath city — all of them have around 400 effluent-generating units. The pipeline will help in carrying the effluents released by these units.

There are four Common Effluent Treatment Plants (CETP) in the areas — three in Ambernath and one at Badlapur. Effluents treated at these CETP are discharged into the nearby drains and nullahs that connect Waldhuni and Ulhas river.

Environmentalists alleged that despite having their own treatment plants, industrial units fail to treat effluents efficiently and discharge partially-treated chemicals into nullahs.

“The residents have complained of foul smell thrice in the last two months. This will keep on increasing until there are proper measures taken. This pipeline will resolve the problem to some extent,” said Shashikant Dayma, founder of Waldhuni Biradari NGO.

The MIDC also has plans to keep a tab on the effluents released from the CETPs to the pipeline in order to ensure the effluents are treated before they are released. This will make sure the creek in which the effluents are discharged altogether is not polluted too.