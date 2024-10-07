Mumbai: Union commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal on Sunday opened the one-lane T-shaped flyover constructed at Mith Chowky for light vehicles. The 800-metre-long flyover has two arms extending towards the eastern and southern sides. The flyover originates near Girdhar Park Bridge in Malvani and passes above the Malad Creek, extending above the Mith Chowky traffic junction. Mith Chowky, notorious for its traffic congestion, is a four-arm junction that manages heavy traffic from Madh Island, Kandivali, Borivali, Andheri, and Versova. This bridge is expected to alleviate severe traffic congestion in the area, particularly for vehicles moving from Marve and Malwani towards Malad railway station, allowing them to bypass the busy junction below. Piyush Goyal inaugurates Mith Chowky’s T-shaped flyover for light vehicles

The other side of the flyover, extending from Marve to Goregaon, is expected to become operational by the end of December. The new stretch is only accessible to light vehicles due to height restrictions imposed by the elevated route of the Dahisar to Andheri West Metro-2 project.

Despite this partial opening, work remains unfinished on the flyover’s section connecting to Link Road, with officials estimating its completion by December. The 800-metre T-shaped flyover has its eastern arm originating from Girdhar Park, passing above Malad Creek, and landing near St Joseph’s School. From there, vehicles can continue towards Malad station and the Western Express Highway (WEH). A southbound arm will eventually drop onto Link Road, providing easier access to destinations like Infiniti Mall and Andheri.

Piyush Goyal, elected as MP from North Mumbai, has closely monitored the project’s progress since its inception on April 11, 2022, giving instructions to expedite the work. The flyover, which comes at a cost of ₹45 crore, is expected to significantly reduce traffic congestion at the Mith Chowky junction, which during peak hours can delay motorists by up to 20 minutes. As the state approaches assembly elections, the government’s decision to partially open the bridge could be seen as an effort to appease local residents. Many motorists expressed relief, with one noting, “This bridge is a Navratri gift to Mumbaikars. This bridge is much-needed, especially with the population boom in areas like Charkop and Malwani. It will finally make the commute through the Mith Chowky junction smoother.”