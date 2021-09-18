PM Modi real face of BJP, says Saamana editorial; slams Shah

Shiv Sena mouthpiece Saamana on Saturday lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying he is the real face of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The editorial also stated Modi was taking “bold” steps and doing the “repair work” ahead of the 2024 general elections. The Saamana editorial, however, slammed Union minister Amit Shah saying he lost West Bengal election for the party and lost 25-year-old ally Shiv Sena when he was at the helm.

“PM Modi is the real face of the BJP and everyone else is a torn mask. Without Modi, many of the present masks of the BJP will be defeated in the municipal elections. Being aware of this, he has started taking bold steps to prepare for 2024,” the editorial said.

It said that since the time JP Nadda became BJP president, the party has been undergoing constant changes. The Marathi daily also said that Modi and Nadda have taken corrective action on BJP-ruled states and steps for 2024 general elections. “The Modi-Nadda duo replaced chief ministers in three states. In Gujarat, they uprooted all old trees and planted new saplings (referring to replacing Vijay Rupani and his full cabinet). [Now], Modi and Nadda are keeping a close eye on chief ministers of Madhya Pradesh, Himachal [Pradesh] and Haryana.”

The BJP has started “repair work” through Nadda to overcome the defeat of the party in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Maharashtra, Sena spokesperson and associate editor of Saamana sanjay Raut claimed in the article. Attacking Shah, the editorial said, “A campaign was started that Amit Shah can win any contest, but during his tenure 25-year-old alliance of Sena-BJP was broken and now the BJP has to sit in the opposition benches. Due to the same reasons, Modi along with JP Nadda is now engaged in repair work.” As a policy, state BJP unit does not respond to Saamana editorials.