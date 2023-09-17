PM Modi's 73rd birthday: What is Maharashtra CM Shinde 'Namo 11' special gift?

On the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 73rd birthday, the Maharashtra cabinet has announced its plans to launch the ‘Namo 11’ programme across the state. It will feature a series of initiatives incorporating Namo, representing the prime minister's name and utilising the number 73 to symbolise his age. Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde with his deputy Ajit Pawar(X/CMO Maharashtra)

At a press conference on Sunday, chief minister Eknath Shinde Shinde announced the 'Namo 11' programme. Deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar was present on the occasion. The initiatives are:

Benefit of government scheme for women: 73 lakh women to benefit from government schemes through ‘Namo women empowerment campaign. Safety kits to 73,000 construction workers through 'Namo Kamgar Kalyan' campaign. Development of 73,000 farms through 'Namo Shetali' campaign. 73 villages will be self-sufficient through 'Namo self-sufficient and solar energy village' campaign. To develop comprehensively through the 'Namo Garib and Backward Class dignity' campaign. Establishment of 73 gram panchayat offices in each district through the 'Namo Gram Sachivalaya' campaign. Construction of smart schools through the 'Namo Adivasi Smart Schools' campaign. To set up a rehabilitation centre for the disabled through the 'Namo Divyang Shakti' campaign. Construction of well-equipped sports grounds and parks through the 'Namo sports grounds and udyan' campaign. City beautification projects will be implemented in 73 cities under the 'Namo city beautification' campaign. Upgradation of 73 sacred and historical religious places through the 'Namo pilgrimage places protection' campaign.

