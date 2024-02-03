PM to inaugurate one arm of Coastal Road on Feb 19

Mumbai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate one arm of Mumbai’s Coastal Road, starting from Bindumadhav Thackeray Chowk in Worli to Marine Drive, on February 19. HT Image

The nine-kilometre Southbound road will be thrown open to the public the next day, February 20, from 8am to 8pm on weekdays.

The PM will also perform the ground-breaking ceremony of the Goregaon Mulund Link Road on the same day.

The coastal road connecting Bandra Worli Sea Link to Marine Drive is a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) project. The portion of the four-lane road going south would also feature the country’s first undersea tunnel of 2.072 km.

According to the people, more than 84% of the major works on the 10.58 km-long project have been completed, and the rest will be finished by its deadline in May.

A provision of ₹2,900 crores has been made for the project in the BMC budget of 2024-25.

This quantum includes the funds required for the compensation to those fishermen whose livelihoods have been affected by the project, the 7.5km promenade and cycle track, as well as the underground parking plots and 70 hectares of green spaces on reclaimed land, which will only be complete by the end of 2025.

As of January 23, 97% of the reclamation work is done, 84% of the sea wall, 85.5% of the interchanges, and 83% of the work for the bridges are complete.

In the previous year, 2023-24, ₹3,000 was proposed in the revised estimate for the Coastal Road. The total cost of the southern link has been ₹13,983.83 crore.

The entire project, from Marine Drive end to Bandra to Versova to Kandivali to Dahisar to Mira Bhayandar, will incur a cost of ₹27,400 crore. Work orders for the entire stretch have been given, said municipal commissioner, Iqbal S Chahal.

Meanwhile, one arm of the Gokhale Bridge will be open to motorists from February 25.