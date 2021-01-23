IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / PMC Bank case: ED raids MLA Hitendra Thakur’s office, premises of Viva Group
Bahujan Vikas Aghadi (BVA) president and MLA Hirendra Thakur. (HT FILE)
Bahujan Vikas Aghadi (BVA) president and MLA Hirendra Thakur. (HT FILE)
mumbai news

PMC Bank case: ED raids MLA Hitendra Thakur’s office, premises of Viva Group

Five premises belonging to Viva Group, owned by Hitendra Thakur’s family, and its associates were searched on Friday.
READ FULL STORY
By Vijay Kumar Yadav and Ram Parmar, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 12:35 AM IST

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials conducted raids at five locations including the office of Bahujan Vikas Aghadi (BVA) president and MLA Hirendra Thakur and premises of the directors of Viva Group in Vasai-Virar and Palghar areas in connection with the Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative (PMC) Bank scam case. ED officials confirmed the development.

Five premises belonging to Viva Group, owned by Thakur’s family, and its associates that were searched on Friday included registered office of Viva Group in Virar, residential premise of concerned person of Viva Group in Virar, one associated office premise of Viva Group in Andheri, and two residential premises of two financial consultants of Viva Group in Juhu and Chembur. During search, 73 lakh cash, incriminating digital and documentary evidences have been recovered.

The anti-money laundering agency is carrying out searches as part of their probe in the alleged diversion of funds to Viva Group from Housing Development Infrastructure Limited (HDIL) and its subsidiary companies.

HDIL is accused of defrauding PMC Bank of over 6,670 crore by fraudulently obtaining nearly 70% of the bank’s overall loans.

One of the HDIL subsidiaries controlled by Pravin Raut is suspected to have diverted funds to Viva Groups. ED has already provisionally attached properties worth 72 crore belonging to Pravin Raut under Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in the PMC Bank fraud case.

Raut is former director of Guruashish Constructions Private Limited, a subsidiary of HDIL group.

Commenting on the development, Hitendra Thakur said, “We were prepared for ED’s visit after the action on Raut. Around 35-40 personnel from ED in seven big vehicles arrived at our Virar office at 9.30am and they are still present. We are cooperating with ED as we have nothing to hide. All our dealings are through cheques and are in black and white. Regarding political vendetta I can only say, wait and watch. We are prepared to answer all their queries and are even willing to visit ED office. We have nothing to hide.”

ED had begun money laundering probe in the PMC Bank case after Mumbai Police’s economic offences wing (EOW) registered a criminal case in September 2019 against HDIL, its promoters Rakesh Wadhawan and Sarang Wadhawan, former chairman Waryam Singh, former chairman and managing director Joy Thomas, and others for causing loss in thousands of crores to PMC Bank and corresponding gain to themselves.

Prosecution complaint has been filed against Rakesh Wadhawan and others under PMLA. Investigation also revealed that Wadhawans, in connivance with Viva Group, have diverted more than 160 crore from HDIL to many companies/entities belonging to Viva Group in the garb of commission. Source of these funds from HDIL to Viva group is apparently the illegal fund diversion from PMC Bank.

ED has also initiated investigation in another case against Rakesh and Sarang Wadhawan and others for siphoning 200 crore sanctioned by Yes Bank to one Mack Star Marketing Pvt Ltd. This loan was siphoned by Wadhawans by showing it for fictitious purpose.

During investigation under PMLA, it is revealed that Wadhawans illegally and fraudulently transferred two commercial properties of Mack Star in Kaledonia building, Andheri (East), Mumbai valued at 34.36 crore to Viva Holding, a company of Viva Group. For the transfer of the said two properties, two separate sale agreements dated June 26, 2017 were prepared wherein sale value for both the subject commercial properties were shown as 34.36 crore in total. In the said sale agreement, the purchase amount were shown to be paid vide 37 cheques by Viva Holding to Mack Star Marketing Pvt Ltd against the purchase of the said properties.

Investigation has revealed that these cheques were never encashed in the account of Mack Star, and Viva Holding never made payments for the purchase of the said property. Wadhawans had illegally transferred these properties to Viva Group in violation to the article of association of Mack Star. Further, Viva Holding never showed these properties in its Balance Sheets.

ED has earlier stated that the investigation under PMLA has revealed that 95 crore has been siphoned through HDIL by Raut, one of the accused, in active conspiracy and connivance with various persons. The sources of the funds were illegally availed loans or advances etc by HDIL from PMC Bank. There was no document or agreement in support of these payments made to Raut. Further, as per the ledger of HDIL, the funds were given to Raut for acquiring land in Palghar area.

ED’s investigation also revealed that Raut paid 1.6 crore to his wife Madhuri from the Proceeds of crime. Of the said money, Madhuri transferred 55 lakh ( 50 lakh on December 23, 2010 and 5 lakh on March 15, 2011) as interest-free loan to Varsha Raut, wife of Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut. The amount was further utilised for purchase of flat in Dadar (East), Mumbai, ED said.

Investigation further revealed that Varsha Raut and Madhuri Raut are partners in Avani Construction. Varsha Raut has received 12 lakh from this entity as overdrawn capital converted to loan, on a contribution of mere 5,625. The loan amount still remains outstanding, ED stated.

ED had earlier questioned Varsha Raut in this connection and has summoned her again for second round of questioning.

The central agency had earlier attached several properties of Rakesh Wadhawan, Wadhawan Family trust and others amounting to 293 crore in the PMC Bank fraud case. Jewellery worth 63 crore was also seized. A prosecution complaint has been filed by ED against Rakesh Wadhawan and others for money laundering.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
e-paper
Partho Dasgupta, former CEO of BARC. (HT FILE)
Partho Dasgupta, former CEO of BARC. (HT FILE)
mumbai news

Bombay HC refuses interim relief to ex-BARC CEO Partho Dasgupta, to hear bail plea on Monday

By K A Y Dodhiya, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 12:32 AM IST
The court, while refusing to grant any urgent relief, directed the state government to place the Dasgupta’s discharge papers of Sir JJ Hospital and the medical report of the jail hospital before it on Monday. It also permitted the interim plea to be heard urgently on Monday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The fire fighters took four hours to douse the fire while cooling operations went on till late in the night. However, no one was injured. (Praful Gangurde/HT photo)
The fire fighters took four hours to douse the fire while cooling operations went on till late in the night. However, no one was injured. (Praful Gangurde/HT photo)
mumbai news

Major fire at Thane’s Wagle Estate, none injured

By Ankita Gopakumar, Thane
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 12:29 AM IST
The fire was caught in a medical equipment supply company and spread to a diagnostic centre and the godown of Prashant Corner, a popular sweet meat shop in Thane
READ FULL STORY
Close
Health workers at Civil hospital, Thane. The Thane Municipal Corporation has immunised only 57.75 per cent beneficiaries. (Praful Gangurde/HT photo)
Health workers at Civil hospital, Thane. The Thane Municipal Corporation has immunised only 57.75 per cent beneficiaries. (Praful Gangurde/HT photo)
mumbai news

Covid vaccination drive Day 4: 78.48% turnout in Thane district

By Ankita G Menon, Thane
UPDATED ON JAN 23, 2021 12:23 AM IST
On the first day of the vaccination drive, KDMC had immunised 100 per cent beneficiaries who had registered
READ FULL STORY
Close
Maharashtra government appealed to the Supreme Court against the high court’s decision and filed a caveat in the apex court seeking exclusion of the 18 villages from KDMC. (HT PHOTO)
Maharashtra government appealed to the Supreme Court against the high court’s decision and filed a caveat in the apex court seeking exclusion of the 18 villages from KDMC. (HT PHOTO)
mumbai news

SC accepts intervention petition by Kalyan-Dombivli citizens on 18 villages

By Sajana Nambiar, Kalyan
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 12:15 AM IST
On March 14, 2020, the state government, in a notification, had decided to remove the 18 villages out of the 27 villages from KDMC and form a separate civic body, while the remaining 9 villages shall remain in KDMC
READ FULL STORY
Close
The crime branch had on Tuesday arrested seven members of the gang and seized 19 cars including two Mercedes Benz, two Audi, one Mini Cooper and others, totally worth <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>7 crore. (HT Photo)
The crime branch had on Tuesday arrested seven members of the gang and seized 19 cars including two Mercedes Benz, two Audi, one Mini Cooper and others, totally worth 7 crore. (HT Photo)
mumbai news

Bombay HC seeks details of levying penalty on illegal constructions in MMR

By Kanchan Chaudhari, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 12:05 AM IST
The Bombay high court (HC) last week directed all municipal corporations within the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), including the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), to furnish details as regards statutory levying of penalties on illegal constructions
READ FULL STORY
Close
In September 18, 2018, the HC had reiterated its previous directions to declare mangrove areas as forests and transfer them to the forest department. (Hindustan Times)
In September 18, 2018, the HC had reiterated its previous directions to declare mangrove areas as forests and transfer them to the forest department. (Hindustan Times)
mumbai news

Bombay HC seeks explanation from collectors on non-transfer of mangrove areas to Maharashtra forest department

By K A Y Dodhiya, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 12:03 AM IST
The Bombay high court (HC) has directed collectors of all coastal districts, City and Industrial Development Corporation (Cidco), Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), and Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) to submit affidavits explaining why they have not complied with the September 2018 order of the HC, directing to declare all mangrove areas as forests, and transfer the areas to the forest department
READ FULL STORY
Close
Parents held a silent protest march over the fee hike in November 2020. (Satish Bate/HT PHOTO)
Parents held a silent protest march over the fee hike in November 2020. (Satish Bate/HT PHOTO)
mumbai news

Maharashtra: Parent write to NCPCR over fee hike issues

By Ankita Bhatkhande, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 12:02 AM IST
Parents from across the state have written to the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) over issues pertaining to fee hike in private schools in the state
READ FULL STORY
Close
Health officials credit the widespread screening conducted by health workers at Dharavi to the fall in cases of Covid-19 in the area. (Vijayanand Gupta/HT PHOTO)
Health officials credit the widespread screening conducted by health workers at Dharavi to the fall in cases of Covid-19 in the area. (Vijayanand Gupta/HT PHOTO)
mumbai news

Zero daily Covid-19 cases in Mumbai’s slum area of Dharavi for second time since pandemic started

By HT Correspondent, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 12:01 AM IST
For the second time since the first Covid-19 case was reported in Dharavi in April last year, no case was reported in the area on Friday
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Covishield vaccine, manufactured by the Serum Institute of India, departed from CSMIA carrying two million doses to Brazil via Emirates Sky Cargo and two million doses to Morocco on Royal Air Maroc. (HT PHOTO)
The Covishield vaccine, manufactured by the Serum Institute of India, departed from CSMIA carrying two million doses to Brazil via Emirates Sky Cargo and two million doses to Morocco on Royal Air Maroc. (HT PHOTO)
mumbai news

Covid-19: Mumbai airport exports Covishield vaccines to international destinations

By Neha LM Tripathi, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 12:00 AM IST
Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) on Friday became the first airport in the country to export the vaccine to international destinations
READ FULL STORY
Close
Vaccination room at Shatabdi Hospital, Kandivli. (Satish Bate/HT Photo)
Vaccination room at Shatabdi Hospital, Kandivli. (Satish Bate/HT Photo)
mumbai news

Maharashtra: Amravati and Hingoli set example with repeated 100% turnout

By Rupsa Chakraborty, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 11:58 PM IST
Rural districts like Amravati and Hingoli are setting an example for cities by attaining repeated 100% turnout for both Covid-19 vaccinates—Covaxin and Covishield
READ FULL STORY
Close
Healthcare workers receive a dose of Covishield Covid-19 vaccine, produced by the Serum Institute of India, at Nair Hospital in Mumbai, on Wednesday, January 20, 2021. (Pratik Chorge/HT Photo)
Healthcare workers receive a dose of Covishield Covid-19 vaccine, produced by the Serum Institute of India, at Nair Hospital in Mumbai, on Wednesday, January 20, 2021. (Pratik Chorge/HT Photo)
mumbai news

Private hospitals in Mumbai sensitise staff about the need for Covid-19 vaccination

By Rupsa Chakraborty, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 11:56 PM IST
To encourage healthcare workers (HCWs) to get inoculated, major private hospitals in the city are sensitising staffers about the importance of getting vaccinated
READ FULL STORY
Close
The increase comes after the price remained constant for two days in the city. (Satyabrata Tripathy/HT Photo)
The increase comes after the price remained constant for two days in the city. (Satyabrata Tripathy/HT Photo)
mumbai news

Fuel price soars again, petrol crosses 92 mark in Mumbai

By Aroosa Ahmed, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 11:55 PM IST
Petrol prices on Friday touched a new high in the city
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kanjurmarg metro car shed site. (Pratik Chorge/HT PHOTO)
Kanjurmarg metro car shed site. (Pratik Chorge/HT PHOTO)
mumbai news

HC stay and Centre’s objections: Maharashtra govt stares at legal hurdles over Mumbai Metro 3 car shed site

By Tanushree Venkatraman, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 11:52 PM IST
While a committee appointed by the Maharashtra government has backed Kanjurmarg over Aarey as the right plot for building a car shed for Metro lines 3 (Colaba-Bandra-Seepz) and 6 (Swami Samarth Nagar-Vikhroli), the state still has legal hurdles to clear before undertaking work at Kanjurmarg
READ FULL STORY
Close
Metro Kanjurmarg carshed site. (Pratik Chorge/HT PHOTO)
Metro Kanjurmarg carshed site. (Pratik Chorge/HT PHOTO)
mumbai news

Kanjurmarg better than Aarey for Mumbai Metro-3 car shed, says Maharashtra government’s panel

By Tanushree Venkatraman, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 11:48 PM IST
A nine-member committee appointed by the Maharashtra government has recommended that the car shed for Metro-3 (Colaba-Bandra-Seepz) and Metro-6 (Swami Samarth Nagar-Vikhroli) be built at the plot in Kanjurmarg and not in Aarey Milk Colony
READ FULL STORY
Close
Prices of eggs have come down, hitting poultry sales in Thane district due to bird flu. (Praful Gangurde/HT photo)
Prices of eggs have come down, hitting poultry sales in Thane district due to bird flu. (Praful Gangurde/HT photo)
mumbai news

Bird flu hits poultry business in Thane district; prices, consumption down

By Ankita G Menon, Thane
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 05:43 PM IST
The hotel industry association claimed a 15 per cent slump in business as demand for chicken dishes have reduced
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP