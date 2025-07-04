Police constable rescues woman who jumped into the sea at Bandstand

MUMBAI: A police constable on Wednesday rescued a woman with a mental health disorder who had jumped into the sea fearing someone was chasing her. The officer, risking his life, dove into the sea after the woman at Bandstand in Bandra. Mumbai, India - Jan. 14, 2014: People enjoy dramatic skyline at Bandstand, Bandra in Mumbai, India, on Tuesday, January 14, 2014. (Photo by Satish Bate/Hindustan Times) (Satish Bate/HT Photo)

According to the police, the 53-year-old mental health patient was afraid someone was chasing her. The on-duty constable at the Bandra police station, Sainath Devde, saw her jump into the water and dove in to save her.

The police said that the woman, who was initially screaming, was semi-conscious by the time Devde swam ashore with her. The Bandra police then rushed her in a patrolling van to the Bhabha Hospital in Bandra. She has been admitted to the hospital and is reported to be stable, the police added.

A police officer said, “The woman has been under psychiatric treatment for the past 20 years,” and added that they have informed her family about the incident. According to the officer, the woman had left her house without informing anyone, and the family was looking for her.

The Bandra police said that they have recorded the incident in a police diary.