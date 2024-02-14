Navi Mumbai: The Navi Mumbai and Mumbai police have jointly fined 1,612 individuals in a month for stopping on the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL) to take selfies after its inauguration by Prime Minister Modi. Police fine 1,612 people for “selfie” violations on MTHL

While the number of people halting on the 21.8 km sea bridge has significantly decreased, the police continue their daily drive to impose fines, ensuring the prevention of any untoward incidents due to vehicle stoppages.

A total fine of ₹12.11 lakh has been issued, with Navi Mumbai police fining 1,387 people and Mumbai police fining 225 individuals. Navi Mumbai police collected ₹10.99 lakh in fines, and Mumbai police collected ₹1.12 lakh.

The Navi Mumbai police face challenges patrolling the entire 22 km stretch to and fro on the bridge, despite only being responsible for patrolling the Navi Mumbai side. Police inspector Gulfaroj Mujawar from Nhava Sheva traffic unit said, “We had mentioned the issue to the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) but having a turn at the end of Navi Mumbai jurisdiction could be dangerous for the motorists. The public too would start using the U-turn even if it is kept open only for the police. The other option is to have a semi-manual barricade and open the barricades when we have to take a turn but then again even that can pose a threat if the public too decides to use it. The end decision would be made by the policy decision makers.”

Mujawar added, “Day and night patrolling continues, with Mumbai police handling the bridge’s Mumbai side, and Navi Mumbai police overseeing their side.” Two cases have been registered by Mumbai police, and Navi Mumbai police registered one case, which was the first accident on the bridge, occurring just a week after its inauguration on January 21.