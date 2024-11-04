Mumbai: Three days after the Kurar police registered an alleged abetment to suicide case against Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Anil Parab’s close aide, Sadanand Kadam, and two other persons, they are yet to summon either of the three accused. Kadam was named in the first information report registered on Friday based on a complaint by the brother of the deceased. Police yet to summon accused persons in abetment to suicide case

The deceased lived with his mother and elder brother in Malad East and worked as a senior sales executive in Kandivali East. He hanged himself at his residence on October 30, following which police registered an accidental death report.

On Friday, the deceased’s brother submitted a complaint to the police and shared a video message recorded by his brother prior to his death, claiming he was receiving threats from employees at his former workplace who wanted to prevent him from finding a new job in the city.

In the video, which the deceased shared on his Instagram handle at around 11am on October 30, he is heard saying, “The step I am about to take is because of Deepak Vishwakarma from Tata who threatened that if I want to work, I need to apologise to him...Sadanand Kadam, Paresh Shetty, and Deepak Vishwakarma have all threatened me. To my friends, thank you, and to my family, I am sorry. I am making a huge mistake, but the past five years have been horrible, and I can’t bear it any longer.”

Based on the complaint, the Kurar police booked Kadam, Paresh Shetty and Deepak Vishwakarma for allegedly driving Tiwari to commit suicide.

“We have not arrested anyone in the case yet as we are gathering evidence. We will summon the accused to record their statements soon,” said an officer from the Kurar police station.