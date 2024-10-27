Navi Mumbai: Ahead of the assembly polls, the political landscape in Navi Mumbai is rife with intensity. Long-standing alliances teeter on edge, some leaders are eyeing independent bids and voices of rebellion echo. Political shake-up Navi Mumbai: After BJP and Sena, NCP (SP) and MVA leaders challenge party unity

With stakes higher than ever, this election is poised to be a referendum on loyalty for the parties. Earlier this week, the BJP faced rebellion in Navi Mumbai as Sandeep Naik who was excluded from candidacy quit the party, challenging the party unity. Its alliance Shiv Sena’s Upneta Vijay Nahata, who had earlier planned to contest from NCP (SP) as the seat was to go to BJP, finding the NCP (SP) door closed, has filed his nomination papers to contest as an independent. Meanwhile, Mangesh Amale from NCP (SP), who was denied the ticket by his party, decided to contest as an independent, for which he called a meeting of his supporters at Vishnudas Bhave auditorium in Vashi.

There is no respite in the Airoli constituency either. Shiv Sena city chief Vijay Chougule, has been reiterating his decision to contest as an independent against BJP MLA Ganesh Naik from Airoli. With Shiv Sena (UBT) leader MK Madhavi bagging the MVA seat in the constituency, Airoli Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Dwarkanath Bhoir, himself a contender, has resigned from his post and party. Maharashtra Congress executive committee member Ramakant Mhatre and his son Aniket, the state Congress (Youth) vice president too have resigned from their posts on Aniket being denied the ticket.

Kishore Patkar, Shiv Sena city coordinator said “Sena has declared that it will extend support to Mhatre but will not campaign for Ganesh Naik.”

Nahata, retired IAS officer and former municipal commissioner, dismissed that Shiv Sena is officially distancing itself from him. “Just as Chougule is facing injustice in Airoli from Mahayuti, we are facing the same in Belapur. Our party workers are suppressed and acted against. Why should we follow the Mahayuti decision.”

While Nahata claimed he is the right choice, Amale, who is a leading businessman said he has loyally served the party and worked hard to strengthen it after the top leaders left. “The sudden decision to re-induct someone who had quit for vested interests has not gone down well with my supporters. I have hence decided to contest independently,” said Amale.

Even though Bhoir is yet to take a call on his next step, he said, “My party obviously cares little for the almost 5 decades of my loyalty under difficult circumstances, when the party split. There is no motivation to continue.”

Vijay Chougule, Shiv Sena city chief said Ganesh Naik could ditch the BJP at the last moment like his son has already done. “We need to be alert to it and hence I have taken the nomination form to contest in case of any eventuality,” he added.

Ganesh Naik on the other hand has dismissed claims of quitting BJP stating he is thankful to the leadership for his re-nomination.