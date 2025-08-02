POP Ganesh idols must carry red mark for easy identification: State issues immersion guidelines

MUMBAI: With Ganeshotsav approaching, the Maharashtra government on Friday issued a detailed set of guidelines for the immersion of Ganesh idols made of Plaster of Paris (POP), following a recent Bombay High Court ruling that lifted the ban on such idols but called for strict regulatory measures to mitigate environmental harm. Pune, India - August 31, 2024: An artist doing last touch ups to the Ganesha idol for the upcoming Ganesh Festival at Shukrawar peth in Pune, India, on Saturday, August 31, 2024. (HT photo)

According to the new directive, all POP idols must carry a circular red mark, painted in oil paint on the back, to ensure easy identification. The rule will be enforced at the production and sale stage, with idol makers and vendors now required to maintain a register of POP idol sales—a condition for obtaining their annual licences.

To monitor the implementation, local self-governing bodies have been asked to establish dedicated registration cells for Utsav Samitis and Sarvajanik Mandals within their jurisdictions. During registration, organisers must declare the materials used and the dimensions of each idol, so appropriate immersion plans can be made.

Household idols to be immersed only in artificial ponds

The guidelines make it mandatory for all POP idols below six feet in height to be immersed only in artificial ponds. For larger idols—those above six feet—immersion in natural water bodies such as rivers or the sea may be permitted only if artificial ponds are not available. In such cases, civic authorities must ensure the removal of the immersed material from the water body and seabed the following day, either directly or through appointed agencies.

Recognising the pollution risk posed by POP, which does not dissolve easily, the state has advised organisers to opt for smaller idols. Mandals using large POP idols are encouraged to install a smaller replica exclusively for immersion, allowing the main idol to be reused or preserved for future years.

Environmental safeguards and public awareness

The government has also directed local bodies to collaborate with institutions that have technical and scientific expertise to manage the sludge and wastewater from artificial ponds in an environmentally sound manner. The Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) will lead a state-wide awareness campaign promoting eco-friendly festival practices, including the preparation and rollout of a dedicated media plan.

Idol makers must also issue informative pamphlets to devotees purchasing POP idols, outlining the immersion rules and encouraging compliance.

In line with the High Court’s observations, the state has amended its earlier July 21 notification and has now formed a committee of experts to explore sustainable solutions for POP usage. This expert group has been tasked with developing scientific methods for faster dissolution of POP, creating protocols for its recycling and reuse, and exploring biodegradable alternatives to reduce the festival’s environmental footprint.