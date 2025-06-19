Prafull Patel questions Singapore Airlines’ silence on Air India plane crash

MUMBAI: Former union civil aviation minister and NCP leader Praful Patel has criticised Singapore Airlines for its silence on the Air India Dreamliner plane crash on June 12. Former union civil aviation minister and NCP leader Praful Patel has criticised Singapore Airlines for its silence on the Air India Dreamliner plane crash on June 12. (AFP)

In a tweet on X (formerly Twitter), Patel said that in all the sorrow and din surrounding the crash, there remains a surprising silence - or perhaps ignorance - about the role of a substantial shareholder, and the entity responsible for maintaining a large number, if not all, of Air India’s wide-body aircraft. “Guess the name: Singapore Airlines. They seem to be in hiding. Let’s not forget they have a say in management and a codeshare agreement with Air India,” he said.

Patel added that importantly, Campbell Wilson, the CEO of Air India, is a nominee of Singapore Airlines. He previously served as CEO of their low-cost subsidiary, Scoot Airlines. “Why this deafening silence?” he asked.

Soon after his remarks, Singapore Airlines came out with a statement. Its spokesperson said, “The Singapore Airlines (SIA) Group extends our deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of everyone affected by the devastating Air India flight AI171 accident. We have been in close contact with our partner Tata Sons and Air India, and continue to offer our full support and all necessary assistance to them during this difficult time.’’

Patel took to X again to respond: “After six days, today, Singapore Airlines finally offers condolences to the victims of the Air India Boeing 787 Dreamliner crash - and says it is ‘offering all assistance’ to the owners of Air India, Tata Sons. Why are you paying lip service today so late? The part owner of 25.1% with board representation and the CEO as its nominee says that owners, Tata Sons, are being offered all assistance?”

Last week, Patel had said that after three-and-a-half years of the takeover of Air India by the Tatas, the management still needs to fine-tune various aspects of running a world-class airline, including maintenance.