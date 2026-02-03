Priests, students, residents protest against handover of Wilson College Gymkhana to Jain body

MUMBAI: Church priests, local Girgaum residents, alumni, faculty and students of Wilson School and College thronged Azad Maidan on Monday afternoon to protest against the Maharashtra government’s decision to hand over the Wilson College gymkhana ground, held by them for 115 years, to the Jain International Organisation (JIO). The gymkhana ground has historic value, having been used for practice by various cricketers and even for Ranji Trophy games. Mumbai, India - Feb. 2, 2026: Students, educators and citizens gather for a peaceful protest appealing for the return of the historic Wilson College Gymkhana, established in 1910, highlighting the fight for student rights, public educational spaces, sports and transparency in governance, Azad Maidan, in Mumbai, India, on Monday, February 2, 2026. (Photo by Anshuman Poyrekar/Hindustan Times) (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)

Students turned up at the protest with placards and t-shirts with slogans such as ‘We condemn Gymkhana land being handed over to the wealthy’. Aditya Parab, who heads the youth wing of Yuva Aamhi Girgaonkar, said there was work being done on the ground even though the case was still being heard in court. “Barricades have been put up and bouncers deployed to prevent neighbourhood children from playing there,” he said.

The decision of the state to hand over the land to private entities without any auction has been viewed with suspicion by Christian community priests. Rt Rev Prabhu Jebamani, bishop of the Church of North India, told HT: “It is not fair to take land from one religious minority and hand it over to another one. This will create disharmony. Since the gymkhana ground was being used by the college for a long time, the government should have heard them out and charged what is permissible as per rules.”

Lal Bahadur Kamble, managing director of the United Church of North India Trust Association which oversees Church properties across 19 states, said: “The state is eyeing Church property and harassing us. This is unfair to the Christian community, which has contributed immensely in the fields of education, health and social welfare. The pattern is similar in other BJP-ruled states like Jabalpur in MP or Chhattisgarh.”

Responding to the government’s allegations that the ground was being used for commercial activities, Kamble said: “We are allowed to conduct 50 events per year to raise money for the maintenance of the grounds.”

Activist Cyril Samuel Dara, convenor of the Wilson College Gymkhana Bachao Samiti, who had also filed a PIL challenging the government order, said that most church properties were under threat. “We fear that these are being disposed of by a few Christian leaders too who are hand in glove with politicians,” he said. “If this precedent is allowed, the government will start handing over leased lands to vested interests or other entities, citing violations or false allegations.” Dara added that an estimated 500 acres of land in Mumbai was owned by Christians of various denominations.

Nehal Matthew, a BA student from Wilson College, said: “In my three years here, I have never been able to use the gymkhana facilities properly even though we pay fees for them. I used to play football but the lack of facilities in college means that we end up either playing on the beach or even at August Kranti Maidan. In fact, our Sports Day is held at the Mumbai University Sports Stadium despite us having our own gymkhana.”

Vijay Kumar Jain, spokesperson for the Jain International Organisation (JIO), claimed that they had legally been granted possession of the plot since the lease of the earlier party had not been renewed. “We are clearing up the ground because it was uneven and badly maintained,” he said. “We are repairing the compound to prevent stray animals from entering and have regular security guards around. Currently, neighbourhood children can play free of cost by booking a time slot. The gymkhana facilities will be open to people of all communities, and we hope to develop it to the best of its potential.”

The hearing in a special leave petition on this matter has been listed for hearing in the Supreme Court on February 3, 2026.