Navi Mumbai: The principal of a private school in Airoli was booked on Sunday for allegedly abetting the suicide of a Class 10 student by accusing her of cheating in an examination and publicly humiliating her. Principal booked for abetting Class 10 student’s suicide

According to the police, the incident occurred on Friday when a chit was found near the student’s desk during an examination, for which the principal allegedly humiliated her in front of other students and teachers, and called her ‘jhopadpattiwale’ (slum dweller) and insulted her. “After this, she went home and died by suicide,” said a police officer.

Following the incident, the students’ parents approached the Rabale police and filed a complaint against the principal of the school. “During the examination, someone threw a small piece of paper near her, for which was misunderstood and accused of copying. On being insulted, she came under immense mental stress and took the extreme step,” the parents told the police.

Based on their complaint, the police registered a case on Sunday against the principal of the school for abetment of suicide under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.