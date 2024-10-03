Private medical colleges threaten to stop admissions over unpaid dues

Mumbai: Amid an ongoing tussle between bureaucrats and politicians in the Maharashtra government over the disbursal of funds ahead of the assembly elections, private medical colleges have added another layer of complexity, warning that they will stop admissions if their pending dues aren’t cleared. The state government has, in turn, warned the colleges of action if they deny students admission. Mumbai, India - April 27, 2023: Angry medical students stage a protest as their 22-year-old colleague Dayanand Kale died after falling from a tree inside Podar Ayurved Medical College on Wednesday night. Though he was rushed immediately to the hospital, students allege negligence of the hospital administration and not getting timely treatment, at Worli, in Mumbai, India, on Thursday, April 27, 2023. (Photo by Satish Bate/ Hindustan Times) (Satish Bate/HT PHOTO)

In an October 1 letter to the state medical education department, the Association of Management of Unaided Private Medical and Dental Colleges of Maharashtra (AMUPMDC) has said that the government has not compensated them for several fee concessions offered to weaker sections of the society. It also raised concerns over the government’s new populist scheme to provide free professional education to female students from families with an annual income of below ₹8 lakh. The association said the scheme would increase the financial burden on colleges as the state government isn’t reimbursing them on time.

The association warned that the 40 MBBS and dental colleges under it will not admit students from the second merit list of the state’s common entrance test (CET) if their dues aren’t cleared. Members of the AMUPMDC have 5,720 MBBS seats and 3,526 dental seats among them.

“In a recent meeting on September 26 with [state medical] education minister Hasan Mushrif, we have pointed out that government has not reimbursed the concession in fees given to the students from weaker sections. We have also requested necessary action on the same. But nothing has happened. So private medical colleges have decided to stop the admission process for the students in second merit list of the state CET,” the AMUPMDC wrote in its letter.

The letter was sent to Mushrif, the principal secretary for medical education, and the commissioner of the state CET cell. The state CET cell is expected to release the second merit list next week. If the private medical colleges follow through with their threat, it could affect hundreds of aspiring medical students.

Dinesh Waghmare, principal secretary of the medical education department, warned the colleges of initiating action against them if they denied students admission. “Private medical colleges can’t stop the admission process by just writing such letters. They will have to follow the norms,” he said.

The Maharashtra government announced several populist schemes earlier this year, with an eye on the assembly elections in November. While schemes such as the Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana, which promises a monthly allowance of ₹1,500 to underprivileged women, have been received well, their implementation led to a tussle between bureaucrats and politicians.

With the Mahayuti government racing to clear proposals and disburse funds before the model code of conduct kicks in, the finance department has pointed out that the state’s fiscal deficit has crossed a whopping ₹2 lakh crore.