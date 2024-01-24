Probe initiated into destruction of mangroves in TS Chanakya wetlands

Navi Mumbai: In a major development concerning the destruction of approximately 150 mangroves within the wetlands of TS Chanakya in Nerul, a crucial habitat for flamingos, the NRI Sagari Police has initiated an investigation. The circle officer of Thane tehsil registered a First Information Report (FIR) last week against an unknown person under Section 15(1) of the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986. HT Image

Section 15(1) of the act addresses penalties for contraventions and includes imprisonment of up to five years or a fine of up to ₹1 lakh or both for the first offence. For a second offence, authorities can impose a daily fine of ₹5000.

“The FIR has been registered in response to finding a strong basis for the complaint made online with the deputy planner, City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) about the destruction of mangroves observed in survey number 223. Acting on the complaint, a joint site visit was conducted at the instruction of the Tehsildar and the team comprising officials from the forest department, CIDCO, and NMMC and it was affirmed that a vast expanse of mangroves were intentionally destroyed,” said the circle officer, Suresh Rokade.

The inspection, conducted on December 18, 2023, led to an internal probe initiated by the Tehsil office. CIDCO was sought to provide documents related to the survey number during the inquiry, revealing that a portion of the land was leased to a private developer. The developer asserted a lack of awareness regarding the party responsible for the destruction. They elaborated that the matter is currently undergoing litigation, and as a result, they are refraining from engaging in any construction activities at the moment.

Environmentalists first discovered the mass destruction of mangroves on December 14, 2023, describing the incident as a “daylight murder.” Following the incident, activists rallied and gathered at the site weekly to prompt authorities to address the damage to the ecosystem. The forest department during another visit conducted in January has affirmed that the trees cut into half are mangroves therefore it amounts to killing. The filing of FIR is an important step towards finding the culprits,” said an activist advocate Pradeep Patole.