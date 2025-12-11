MUMBAI: Admitting to the prevalence of potential scam in tenders issued by Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (Mhada) to repair old and dilapidated buildings in Mumbai, the state government on Wednesday announced that it will institute a probe in the tenders issued “below the estimated price” as well as the illegal construction of additional floors by contractors to mint money. Probe ordered on illegal floors built on dilapidated buildings

The government also announced that it is urging the Supreme Court to lift the stay on the amendment of section 79A in the Mhada Act which empowers the government to take over old cessed buildings for redevelopment.

The development ensued during a debate led by Mumbadevi Congress MLA Amin Patel, who drew attention to 16,000 old and dilapidated cessed buildings in south Mumbai which required urgent redevelopment. Patel also underscored that the tenders floated by Mhada for repairs of these buildings elicited responses from contractors which were over 140% “below the estimated price” quoted by them. He alleged that the contractors instead of charging money from Mhada for repairs, pay the housing body to repair the buildings by bagging the “below the price” tenders.

“In the name of repairs of dilapidated cessed buildings, the contractors construct a few illegal floors and mint money by selling the flats. If the buildings that go for repairs are seven storeyed, they add two or more floors in the building,” said Patel.

Minister of mining Shambhuraj Desai admitted that he was informed about the trend in south Mumbai, and said: “I was shocked to learn this. Additional chief secretary Aseem Gupta will conduct an inquiry into it and ensure that such contracts awarded to the contractors will be scrapped immediately.”

Patel also demanded that the state government work towards lifting the stay on the amendment in section 79A in the Mhada Act. The amendment empowers the body to acquire the old and dilapidated cessed buildings that are put in C-1 category as they are dangerous and unfit to live in. The Bombay high court (HC) stayed the amendment in July this year.

“If not acquired, many of these buildings run the risk of collapse during the next monsoons, endangering the lives of tenants,” said Patel.

Desai said Mhada moved the SC in August and the next hearing is on January 15. “We have requested solicitor general Tushar Mehta representing the state government to lift the stay. We are apprising the apex court about the dire need of imposition of section 79A to save human lives,” he said.