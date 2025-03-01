Mumbai: President Droupadi Murmu has approved the reappointment of Professor Manoj Kumar Tiwari as the director of the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Mumbai for a five-year term. Prof Manoj Tiwari reappointed as IIM Mumbai director

The 62-year-old has been the institute’s director since 2020, when it was called the National Institute of Industrial Engineering (NITIE). It was renamed IIM Mumbai in 2023, when he became its founding director.

Tiwari is an academician and researcher with over 30 years of experience in sectors such as industry, research, teaching, and consulting, both in India and abroad. He has served in various academic and administrative capacities in central government ministries, the All India Council for Technical Education, and the University Grants Commission, among others, where he contributed to reforms, policy-making, and implementation.

Tiwari, who appeared for interviews for the IIM director’s post in October 2024, said his reappointment will “give me one more chance to work for the development of the institute.”

Speaking about his future plans for the institute, he said, “In the next five years, the institute plans to introduce more courses which are specific to various parts of the finance industry, as the institute is working in the financial capital of the country.” Tiwari added that the institute plans to introduce specialised courses in fields such as financial data security, cyber security, the co-operative sector, hospital management, and city logistics.

Shashi Kiran Shetty, chairperson of IIM Mumbai’s board of governors, said, “His proven academic insights and strategic vision have been instrumental in shaping the institute’s growth. With Professor Tiwari at the helm, we are confident that IIM Mumbai will reach new heights in innovation, research, and education.”