Prophet remark row: Nupur Sharma summoned in Thane

In a notice which was sent via speed post and email, Mumbra Police have asked Sharma to appear for questioning within 15 days, i.e, till June 22, in connection with a case registered by a school teacher on May 30.
Prophet remark controversy: Nupur Sharma was suspended by the BJP on Sunday. (Facebook )
Published on Jun 08, 2022 06:04 AM IST
ByHT Correspondents, New Delhi

Mumbra Police in Thane district on Tuesday summoned suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma by June 22 to record her statement in a case registered over her objectionable remarks against Prophet Mohammed last month.

In its notice which was sent via speed post and email, police have asked Sharma to appear for questioning within 15 days, i.e, till June 22 in connection with a case registered by a school teacher on May 30, Ashok Kadlag, senior inspector at Mumbra police station, said.

“Based on a complaint given by a teacher, we have registered an FIR against Sharma and have sent summons via speed post and email to remain present in the police station within next 15 days i.e upto 22 June. We will question her on the basis of the complaint registered against her,” Kadlag said.

Separate cases against the suspended BJP functionary are also registered in Bhiwandi in Thane, and Pydhonie in Mumbai over her remarks. Ambernath Police in Mumbai has also received a complaint against Sharma but is yet to register a FIR in this regard.

Meanwhile, Sharma was provided security by Delhi Police on Tuesday after an FIR was filed on a complaint that she was getting death threats over her remarks.

nupur sharma prophet mohammad
Thursday, June 09, 2022
