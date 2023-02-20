Prostitution racket in wellness centre busted in Mulund, three girls rescued

Mumbai: Three girls were rescued after a spa and wellness centre in Mulund West was raided where its manager was allegedly running a prostitution racket along with two other associates. The crime branch unit 7 arrested the woman who was trafficking girls for prostitution and seized around ₹10,000 cash and eight mobile phones from her.

According to the police, they received information that the manager had hired three girls in a well-known spa and wellness centre in Mulund and was allegedly running the flesh trade. Based on the tip-off, officials of unit 7 arranged a dummy customer who visited the spa. The manager then started demanding ₹2,000 more for ‘extra services’ and a few conversations later, it was confirmed that she was running a prostitution racket. The crime branch staff then raided the centre.

“During the investigation, it was established that the 30-year-old woman indulged in trafficking girls for prostitution,” said a crime branch official.

“The detailed punchnama was done and a case was registered against three persons, including the woman manager,” said police inspector Sudhir Jadhav of unit 7.

The case was transferred to the Mulund police station for further legal action. The police have launched a manhunt for the two wanted accused in the case.