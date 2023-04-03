Pune hotelier who threatened Raut remanded in police custody till April 5

Mumbai: A Pune-based hotelier, who was arrested for allegedly threatening to kill Shiv Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Raut using the name of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, has been remanded in police custody till April 5 by the holiday court in Bhoiwada. Mumbai, India - February 20, 2023: Uddhav Thackeray alongside MP Sanjay Raut addresses the media during a press conference, at Sena Bhavan, Dadar, in Mumbai, India, on Monday, February 20, 2023. (Photo by Anshuman Poyrekar/ Hindustan Times) (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT PHOTO)

The police have learnt that the accused, identified as Rahul Uttam Talekar, was not associated with Lawrence Bishnoi and sent the threat message to Raut under the influence of alcohol. The police revealed that there is not a single case against Talekar in any police station.

Raut on Saturday alleged that he received a death threat from the gangster. On Saturday morning, Raut’s brother and Vikhroli MLA, Sunil Raut, filed a complaint at Kanjurmarg police station. Hours later, a police team arrested Rahul Uttam Talekar.

“You are anti-Hindu. Come to Delhi and you will be shot with an AK-47. You will meet the same fate as rapper Sidhu Moosewala. This message is from gangster Lawrence Bishnoi for you and Salman Khan. Be ready,” Talekar, had allegedly said in the message.

Initially, the police registered an offence against Bishnoi under section 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 506 (2) (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code. However, during investigation, it was found that the message had come from Talekar, 23.

Talekar was arrested in Pune’s Wadgaon Sheri. He claimed in the interrogation that he had called Raut twice on Friday night. When Raut did not answer his calls, he sent him the message while under the influence of alcohol. Talekar hails from Jalna, denied having any links with Bishnoi or his gang, and claimed that he watched videos of Raut and Bishnoi on YouTube and obtained Raut’s mobile number.