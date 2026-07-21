Pune woman kills boyfriend, chops body into pieces, leaves it under water tap for faster decomposition in Mumbai

The Manpada police in Dombivli on Monday recovered a chopped, decomposed body from a rented apartment in Thane, after the tenant allegedly sent a voice message to the flat owner, saying she had killed her boyfriend and left his body in the bathroom and requesting him to cremate the deceased. A woman living in Thane with her boyfriend, left his body chopped under a tap, alleging his intention to sell her to a prostitution racket. (Representational/PTI)

Both the deceased, 37-year-old Hamidilla Islam, and the accused, identified only as Hasiba, were from West Bengal and aged 35-40 years, police officials familiar with the matter told Hindustan Times.

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“When we broke open the door at Ajay Patil’s flat in Neelkanth Society on Malang Road in Kalyan East, we found a male body in a highly decomposed state, stuffed inside a gunny bag in the bathroom. We have sent the body for a post-mortem examination,” an officer said, requesting anonymity.

In the voice message that Patil received from Hasiba, she claimed that her now-deceased boyfriend had brought her from Pune to Kalyan around two months ago, with the intention of selling her to a prostitution racket; when he failed to do so, he planned to kill her. Fearing for her life after learning about the plan, Hasiba killed him in self-defence, stuffed his body into a gunny bag, and left it in the bathroom under a running tap to accelerate its decomposition, she said in the voice note sent to Patil after she fled to Kolkata.

Police said residents of Neelkanth Society had been noticing a foul smell for the past few days but were unable to identify its source. “We are investigating if the flat the deceased and accused were living in had been rented without mandatory police tenant verification,” said the officer quoted earlier.

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Sandipan Shinde, senior inspector, Manpada police station, said that when the accused came to know about her boyfriend’s alleged intention to sell her and later kill her, she decided to eliminate him.

“She allegedly killed him around 5-6 days ago, chopped the body into several pieces and concealed it to avoid detection. We have sent a team to Kolkata to trace and arrest her,” Shinde said.