With the promise of 30 to 60-minute deliveries, fashion accounted for 8-10% of total quick-commerce orders in early 2026 in the metros, according to industry analysts and reports tracking the market. Among non-grocery items, fashion is growing fast on platforms like Blinkit, Zepto, Instamart etc. The trend has given rise to quick-commerce fashion start-ups like Knot, Zulu Club, Slikk and Zilo that promise speed-delivery of chic brands, ethnic wear, fast-fashion and accessories. Quick-commerce fashion sales find traction

Large e-marketplaces like Myntra, Ajio and Amazon, legacy brands like Biba and Libas and D2C brands like Newme also launched speed deliveries in restricted geographies which they are now expanding to more cities and pin codes. Maneesh K Dubey, vice president, category management at Myntra, said they introduced M-Now, offering ultra-fast deliveries starting in 30 minutes at the end of 2024 as a strategic response to shifting consumer behaviour among younger, digitally native audiences. “The move catered to customers who were increasingly prioritising immediacy and convenience without having to make a trade off on the choice of brands and selection in their purchase journeys. Launched with 10,000 styles, M-Now has expanded to over one lakh styles from 1000 plus brands across 10 cities and more than 940 pin codes,” he said.

Hyper-speed fashion and beauty delivery will become an increasingly meaningful part of the overall e-commerce mix, particularly across metros and high-potential tier-2 markets, Dubey said. A spokesperson for Zepto, which introduced fashion in 2024, said: “Fashion on quick commerce is emerging as a high-intent category. It ranges from last-minute wardrobe needs to discovering new brands on the platform. Young users browse quickly, decide fast, and expect delivery to keep up.”

Founded in 2025, Mumbai’s quick-commerce fashion platform Knot targets GenZ and millennials. Sunitha Viswanathan, partner at Kae Capital, an investor in Knot, expects fashion quick-commerce to scale. “The underlying consumer behaviour, expecting speed, curation, and confidence in fit, is not limited to a specific city or income segment. As the model matures, there is room for it to expand across geographies and price points…”, she said.

For Kae Capital, Knot is not just a “quick commerce” play. The company combines fast fulfilment with try-and-buy at home, AI-led virtual try-ons, and a more social, shareable shopping experience. “That makes it fundamentally different from just being a faster catalogue. It’s closer to rebuilding the operating system of how fashion is discovered, evaluated, and purchased,” Viswanathan said.

Zepto said it has simplified fashion for users through better product information, clear sizing, and a three-day return window on eligible items. Ethnic wear brand Libas has tied up with quick-commerce platforms while Newme offers speed delivery in Bengaluru under Newme Zip. Newme co-founder Sumit Jasoria said the 60-minute delivery market will take time to mature. “It is a dark store, pin code and assortment game and a cash burn model. Competition in quick delivery is heavy and the consumer base is small as it caters largely to last minute buyers,” he said.

Dipanjan Basu, co-founder and partner at Fireside Ventures, an investor in Newme finds ‘speed’ a force-fit in fashion delivery. “There isn’t really a need gap. In general, the delivery ecosystem has become faster. What you really need are more curated platforms, not necessarily speed-driven, as fashion is aspirational and not an impulse purchase category,” he said.

Start-ups in business face high losses and stiff competition from traditional e-marketplace models like M-Now or Ajio Rush. “Some start-ups may run out of steam. Having said that, it can work if someone can really crack a unique hook for the consumer,” Basu said.

Fashion quick-commerce has structural challenges, Viswanathan said. First is customer acquisition versus retention. Significant investment is required to bring users onto the platform and success depends on whether the product experience is strong enough to drive repeat usage. Two, unit economics: There will be a phase of higher burn as companies invest in supply chains, customer acquisition, and infrastructure. Over time, businesses will need to demonstrate improved contribution margins and efficiency. Three, execution complexity. “This model brings together logistics, curation, technology, and experience design. Balancing all of these while maintaining consistency is not trivial,” Viswanathan said, adding that the challenges are typical of any new category being built. “We’ve seen similar patterns in other sectors -- initial friction followed by normalisation as the model matures.”