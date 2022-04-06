Rahul Gandhi expected to visit Mumbai to meet Congress legislators
Taking a serious cognisance of the growing discontent in the party’s rank and file in Maharashtra, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is expected to visit Mumbai in about a fortnight to meet party ministers and legislators. This follows a meeting between a group of Congress legislators and party president Sonia Gandhi in New Delhi on Tuesday, where they are said to have expressed their disgruntlement at the state leadership and ministers.
“Rahul ji may visit Mumbai in around a fortnight to meet Congress MLAs and discuss issues related to the party,” said a senior Congress MLA who attended the meeting with the party president. Rahul is also expected to meet party functionaries.
This was confirmed by another MLA, who said this assurance had been given by K.C. Venugopal, Rajya Sabha MP and All India Congress Committee general secretary (organisation). This MLA added that Rahul had been touring other states and had visited Karnataka earlier this month.
Congress has seen its stock steadily plummet in Maharashtra, where it once held an undisputed sway. Today, it is the junior-most partner in the ruling Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi, but its internal differences have come to a head. This led to the Congress legislators seeking a meeting with Sonia to voice their grievances.
Legislators present at this meeting said they had complained about how Shiv Sena and Nationalist Congress Party legislators were stealing a march over them when it came to allocation of funds. They protested that unlike the leaders of these two parties, the Congress ministers did not press the case for their party legislators.
Reportedly, complaints were made about ministers not acting on requests and complaints by MLAs and demands for development works in their constituencies and some even sought that the Congress shuffle its pack in the state. The legislators also sought that the membership drive be expanded to grow its base in Maharashtra.
Atul Londhe, general secretary and spokesperson of Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee, confirmed that Rahul would likely visit the state to confabulate with party legislators, but added that they were yet to be formally informed about this.
-
'Wrong': Hijab poster girl Muskan's father reacts after al Qaeda chief's video
Reacting to a video statement released by Al Qaeda chief Ayman al-Zawahiri on the hijab row praising her father on Wednesday, Karnataka college student Muskan Khan said the statement of the terror group leader was wrong, and he and his family were living peacefully in India. Mohammad Hussain Khan also said the police and Karnataka government can initiate any inquiry to ascertain the truth.
-
Deliciousness returns to the bylanes of Kausarbaug during Ramadan
PUNE After a break of two years, the fairy lights twinkle around trees, lighting up Kausarbaug in Kondhwa, which has become a hub for delicious iftar food. The holy month of Ramadan began on April 3 and Muslims observe a fast from dawn to dusk. Earlier in the city,Ramadan was a low key affair till 2007, when Mominpura near Swargate was the only place where food stalls were put up.
-
Clear class 10 exams or will throw you out, MP man told son. He kills father: Police
A 15-year-old boy allegedly killed his father with an axe in Madhya Pradesh's Guna district after the man, a shopkeeper, threatened to throw out his son if he didn't do well in his class 10 exams, police said on Wednesday. Superintendent of police, Rajeev Mishra, Guna added that the teenager burnt his fingers so that his fingerprints on the axe don't match and tried to frame a neighbour. During interrogation, Mishra claimed the boy confessed.
-
AAP Gujarat leader who led protests booked for trying to run over cop, jailed
Yuvrajsinh Jadeja, president of the youth wing of the Aam Aadmi Party in Gujarat, who is credited for exposing irregularities in the exams for recruitments to government posts, was sent to judicial custody on Wednesday by a magistrate court in Gandhinagar on charges of assault on police and attempt to murder. He has been sent to Sabarmati Central Jail. Police alleged that Jadeja assaulted police personnel on duty and later tried to flee the scene.
-
RTI applications expose corruption in garbage transportation, PMC recovers ₹70 lakh
PUNE By filing a series of applications under Right to Information Act, Congress leader Datta Bahirat and his colleges exposed corruption in the garbage transportation system. The civic administration has taken a note of their complaints and recently recovered ₹70 lakh from the contractor. NCP leader Chetan Tupe said that there is a corruption of crores of rupees in the PMC garbage transportation.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics