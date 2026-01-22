Raigad-Pen Growth Centre will be first city in Third Mumbai: CM

MUMBAI: Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday announced that the state government will develop a Raigad-Pen Growth Centre as the first city in the proposed “Third Mumbai”. The growth centre will be a business district developed on the lines of the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) in Mumbai. CM Devendra Fadnavis (Hindustan Times)

Fadnavis made the announcement in Davos, in Switzerland, where he is attending the World Economic Forum.

The growth centre will be located 15-20 km from the Navi Mumbai International Airport, which was inaugurated on December 25, 2025. Permissions for the project were being obtained over the last three to four years and, with those approvals in place, the first city of the Third Mumbai is being announced, Fadnavis said. The Atal Setu will facilitate access to the Raigad-Pen Growth Centre.

The centre will be developed on a “plug and play” and “ready-to-start” model, enabling stakeholders to begin operations immediately. The new business district will include global capability centres and a fintech ecosystem.

It will be the country’s first such project under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model, with the state government, MMRDA and private partners working together.

Following Fadnavis’s announcement, MoUs worth around ₹1 lakh crore in investments have been signed. The state has received an excellent response from leading global companies, including the Havanah Group (Republic of Korea), SSB Group (Switzerland), Ansar, FedEx (US), RiverRecycle Group (Finland), MGSA Group (Dubai), Spaces Holding – Mapletree (Singapore), GNV and IndoSpace Park Group and Tribeca Developers (US). Through this foreign investment, a high-quality city will be developed with “walk-to-work” facilities.

On Wednesday , several strategic MoUs were signed. These included technical cooperation agreements with the University of California, University of Berkeley, Technical University of Munich, Urban Futures Collective (London), ICCI–Italy, A*STAR (Alan Turing Institute), Norwegian Geotechnical Institute, and Surbana Jurong of Singapore.

“Through these efforts, we are not only attracting investment, but also bringing in knowledge and technology. This will enable the development of large-scale industries and effective work across multiple sectors. Agreements related to urban planning and transport will help significantly improve traffic and transport infrastructure in cities,” said Fadnavis.

Fadnavis also held discussions with World Bank president Ajay Banga regarding the development of a Green Industrial Corridor in Maharashtra. This initiative could attract large-scale foreign investment, enhance competitiveness in the MSME sector, and boost export capacity. Cooperation between the state government and the World Bank can accelerate strategic and impactful industrial development in Maharashtra.

Hyundai chairman Sung Kim met Fadnavis and expressed happiness about Hyundai’s presence in Maharashtra. He praised the state’s EV policy and announced plans to introduce five new EV models soon.

Japan Bank for International Cooperation Governor Hayashi Nobumitsu highlighted major green investment opportunities in Maharashtra in the fields of EV buses and urban mobility under India-Japan cooperation.

Finland’s Minister for Foreign Trade and Development, Ville Tavio, met the chief minister to discuss India-Finland cooperation, including the possibility of organizing a circular economy conference in Mumbai during May-June.

During the Davos meet, Fadnavis also said that Maharashtra had implemented Asia’s largest decentralized solar energy programme, and by the end of this year, 16 gigawatts of electricity will be generated through solar energy.

The Adani Group on Tuesday detailed a $66 billion ( ₹6 lakh crore) investment blueprint for Maharashtra, marking one of the largest state-focused commitments announced at the global gathering this year. The roadmap was formalised through a series of MoUs signed with the Maharashtra government on the sidelines of the forum.

Spanning aviation, clean energy, urban infrastructure, digital platforms and advanced manufacturing, the proposed investments are spread over the next decade and are designed to reinforce Maharashtra’s position as India’s foremost growth engine and one of the world’s largest regional economies. The portfolio reflects a shift towards integrated infrastructure platforms that combine scale with sustainability, employment generation and technology-led inclusion.

Commenting on the MoUs, Pranav Adani, Director, Adani Enterprises Ltd (AEL), said the group’s investments in Maharashtra are being planned with a long-term horizon, focused on building future-ready infrastructure platforms that support economic growth, energy transition and digital expansion over the next 7–10 years.